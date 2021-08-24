'A Blessing For Us': Lisa Vanderpump Shares Thoughts On Becoming Grandmother

Lisa Vanderpump, a popular British artist and restaurateur, rose to fame with her appearance on the prominent American reality TV shows -- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. As the artist will soon become a grandmother to her daughter’s baby, she recently opened up about this blissful piece of news and talked about how keeping her home tide and COVID safe was a huge priority for her.

Lisa Vanderpump preps for becoming a grandmother soon

According to the reports by People, as Lisa Vanderpump recently partnered with Febreze on a project, she talked about how much she loves her house to smell beautiful. "I'm cooking, I've got sofas in the kitchen, I've got dog beds here and there …, Villa Rosa, is really my sanctuary and I love my things to feel clean. It really does work,” she said. As the artist prepares to welcome her first grandchild in less than three months, she mentioned that keeping her home tidy and COVID safe was a huge priority for her. Expressing her feelings on knowing that she is going to become a grandmother, she said: “It's very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother and Giggy in the last three years — it's a blessing. I love children, I love being a mother … it's such welcome news for us."

Lisa Vanderpump also revealed how her daughter, Pandora and husband Jason shared her name as ‘Nanny Pinky’ for the baby and added that she already had a touch of grandmotherly practice after being a part of her show, Vanderpump Rules in which she was seen with Scheana Marie Shay's daughter and Lala Kent's little girl. "I got my hands on them, though they weren't part of filming too much," she shared. "But they are beautiful babies, beautiful mothers. I'm very, very happy for them,” she stated.

As the restaurateur, she has kept high safety standards in her restaurant. She said that people visiting her restaurant must be vaccinated or produce negative COVID test results to enter. "A lot of people welcome that to keep others safe. I've had a few people call me the Gestapo or things like that, but I'm a pro-vaxxer and worry about people who can't be vaccinated because they're at risk." She further said that many of her friends went out of business and added how it was devastating to see people putting their life and heart and soul into it. "You can't be ambivalent about the restaurant business, you have to be in it 1,000 percent, and a lot of people lost everything,” she stated.

(IMAGE: AP)