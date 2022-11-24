'A Different Mother': Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Baby Girl With Poem

Debina Bonnerjee treated fans with the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl and also dedicated a poem to the little one. The TV actor, who welcomed her second child with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary earlier this month, dropped a photo holding her daughter in her arms and shared a note on embracing motherhood. Gurmeet and Debina are already parents to daughter Lianna, who was born on April 3 this year.

Debina Bonnerjee shares the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina shared a photo cradling her daughter, whose face was hidden with a heart emoji. In the caption, she shared a poem by Emma Robinson that read, "To my second child, you're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, but the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing.” Take a look.

Debina recently opened up about her postpartum journey, sharing the difficulties she faced in the last few months due to 'physical limitations, procedural difficulties'. "It's so true... Things that don't kill you only make you stronger... The last couple of months and days were just so trying... opinions, physical limitations and procedural difficulties," she mentioned while sharing a glimpse of her postpartum belly.

The couple shared an endearing post to announce they have become parents again. Dropping a picture from their maternity shoot with the text, 'It's a girl', they mentioned that the baby arrived earlier than the due date and further requested privacy from fans.