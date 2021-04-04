A List Of Special And Cameo Appearances Made By Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya In TV Shows

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has had a long career of more than 18 years. The actor has appeared in two movies and nine TV series. A lesser-known fact about her is that she has appeared in multiple series in a special appearance or a cameo. Here is a list of TV series in which Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made a special appearance:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's TV Shows: Special Appearances and Cameos

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spinoff of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein had Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya featured as her character Dr Ishita Bhalla. The scene was shot in December 2019. It was revealed by the producer that Divyanka and her co-star Karan Patel would play pivotal roles in the spinoff series but only made certain cameo appearances. Unlike the original series where a single father marries another woman, Yeh Hai Chahatein sheds light on a young mother's story who must face society and find true love.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Divyanka made a special appearance in creator Sandiip Sickand's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, back in May 2019. Reportedly, the actor was the first choice for the lead role in the series but was replaced by Dipika Kakar. Kakar had revealed in an interview with SpotBoyE that Divyanka had to back out due to scheduling issues. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum focuses on the love story of a professional surgeon and an actor who must pursue their love despite their commitments to their respective careers.

Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ishita, played by Divyanka, has had many cameo appearances in several TV series over the years. One such show is Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. The show focuses on the lives of Koyal Ghosh, Maddy Venkat and Raj Kapoor whose friendship gradually turns in to a love triangle. The series is based on The Book Of Life and stars Aly Goni, Gautam Gupta and Aasha Negi in the lead roles.

Kundali Bhagya

In Kundali Bhagya, Divyanka Tripathi had a special dance performance. The actor performed with Sanjeeda Sheikh and Dipika Kakar on the song Dola Re Dola. Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff off Kumkum Bhagya and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant

Divyanka played a TV Reporter in Bahu Hamari Rajnikant in the first episode of the series in 2016. Bahu Hamari Rajnikant starred Karan V Grover and Ridhima Pandit in pivotal roles. The plot followed a scientist who created a humanoid robot, played by Ridhima, who is named Rajni, Randomly Accessible Jobs Network Interface.

(Promo Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram)