A Look At How Niti Taylor Celebrated Her First Holi Post-wedding; See Pics And Videos

Actress Niti Taylor celebrated her first holiday after marriage and shared some glimpses of their goofy Holi celebrations. Niti Taylor tied the knot with her husband Parikshit Bawa in August 2020. Since their wedding, Niti Taylor's Instagram has been filled with precious moments with her husband and family. The actress shared a number of posts from her first Holi after her marriage.

Niti first shared a couple of videos with her husband, Parikshit, in which the two can be seen playing Holi by themselves, as a precaution during times of COVID-19. The video is a time-lapse of the couple celebrating Holi on their own, but seemingly having the time of their lives nonetheless. Niti shared the first video with the caption, "Happy Holiiii Wishing you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness and colours of love and all the colours to paint you life #ourfirstholi".

The actress shared a second video in which she can be seen standing with her husband as the two simply use spray cans to spread colour while posing for the camera. Niti shared the post with the caption, "Our First Holi #happyholi". Take a look at Niti Taylor's videos below.

More of Niti Taylor's photos from her Holi celebrations

Niti Taylor also shared a number of photos with her husband from their COVID-19 safe Holi celebrations. The actress shared the post with an adorable caption talking about how social distancing has made them realise they don't need people to have fun with each other. In her caption, Niti wrote, "Happy Holiiiii Covid has made us realise we are enough for each other" adding, "love this human #ourfirstholi". Take a look at some of Niti Taylor's photos from her first Holi celebrations post wedding.

More about Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa tied the knot on August 13, 2020, in an intimate wedding. The actress surprised her fans when she announced her engagement to her beau, Parikshit, in August 2019. In October 2020, Niti shared a video from her wedding celebrations making the announcement along with a long caption. She wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!!". Speaking about the coronavirus threat and the wedding that took place amid it, she also added, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021". Take a look at Niti Taylor's Instagram post about her wedding below.

