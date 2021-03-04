A Look At The Incredible Makeover Of Hina Khan's On-screen Brother From 'YRKKH'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular Indian TV shows. The show premiered in 2009 and went on to achieve a huge success. The show also introduced us to several talented actors who became housed names with the show. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead roles in the cast of YRKKH. Even though the show has undergone several changes in terms of its plot and characters, the audience still remembers their favourite actors who are no longer a part of the show. One such actor who is still fresh in the audience’s memory is Hina Khan’s on-screen brother Anshuman Maheshwari aka Anshu.

The character was played by actor Aman Sharma in the YRKKH cast. The fans may remember him as a teenage boy who has now made a huge transformation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Anshu's amazing transformation

The kid Anshuman Maheshwari AKA Anshu is now a handsome hunk with a toned body. He transformed himself from his earlier look and is almost unrecognisable now. The actor regularly shares updates about his life with his fans on social media. In this throwback picture shared by the actor, he is seen during his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days as a teenage Anshu. Here is a look at YRKKH's Anshu actor Aman Sharma's Instagram post.

The actor is now known to be an avid fitness lover and is seen playing football too. He regularly shares throwback pictures of his YRKKH days. With a fan following of close to 9k on Instagram, the actor surely gives some major fitness goals through his posts. Apart from his role in the YRKKH, he has also featured in numerous advertisements. He was recently seen in a commercial with Ranveer Singh. Here is a look at the amazing transformation of Aman Sharma on his Instagram.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the fourth longest-running Indian TV soap operas. The show has introduced several time leaps till now. In March 2019 a spin-off to the show titled Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke was launched. Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Shaikh played the lead roles in the show which wrapped up in October last year.

