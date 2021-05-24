A Worried Sudhanshu Pandey Says 'kahin Kavya Bhi Bhaag Na Le' In His Recent Video; Watch

The cast of Anupamaa is seen having a great time on the sets of the show and they often share the fun behind-the-scenes moments on their Instagram feeds. In a recent Instagram post, actor Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj shared a video of himself grooving with Kavya and #Sanan on a recent viral choreography. However, there is something that the actor is worried about, read further to know what it is.

Sudhanshu Pandey is worried as he says “kahin Kavya bhi bhaag na le”

The show Anupamaa is currently following the track of Samar and Nandini’s engagement and the cast is featuring decked up in heavy traditional outfits. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead role of Vanraj on the show shot a video with fellow actors Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale and Madalsa Sharma, while they followed a viral choreography on the song Bole Chudiyaan. The actor shared the video on his Instagram feed and shared a concern that he has in his caption.

Pandey is worried that as Vanraj is taking up all these dance challenges, what if they lead to Kavya leaving him too, as his on-screen wife Anupamaa has already parted ways with him in a divorce. He penned in his quirky caption, “Kya Kya Karwa Rahe Hain Ye Log Vanraj Se, Itni Lachak Vanraj Mein Aagayi Hai Ki Kahin Kavya Bhi Na Bhaag Le”.

The post which he shared on May 23 has received over 25k likes, with comments appreciating his dance moves as well as the caption. Some of the comments under the post are also requests by fans, who want the actor to share videos with his co-star and titular character Anupamaa, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly; take a look at some of the comments here.

The actor quite frequently shares BTS pictures with the co-stars, with whom he shares a great bond. In another post on May 14, 2021, he shared a video of the two on-screen couples dancing to another Bollywood song. He wrote with the post, “…I’m Loving This Renewed Zest In Myself Thanks To This Lovely Bunch”. Watch the video below.

