Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte 26 April 2021 Written Update: Arundhati Pleads Ankita To Speak Up

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte 26 April 2021 episode, Anirudh leaves for work when Sanjana comes to meet him and hugs him. He tells her that he's in a rush and will call her once he gets back in the car. Sanjana loses her cool when Anirudh says he needs to be there for his family at the moment because Abhi's doctor's license is about to get cancelled. Sanjana starts calling the Deshmukhs "abnormal" because they have been facing problems each day. Anirudh loses his patience and tells Sanjana that if she finds them abnormal, she must leave him. Sanjana tells Anirudh that she has problems too and that if he does not care for her now, he should not come back to her when things are back to normal

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Arundhati goes to meet Ankita and her mother. She sternly asks Ankita why she does not want to help Abhi, to which Ankita's mother replies that she would want her daughter to stay away from such problems. Arundhati taunts Ankita's mother to teach her how to help others instead of just focusing on teaching her medical. Ankita's mother says she was never interested in talking to the Deshmukhs but it was because of Ankita, that they had to come and talk to them. Arundhati ignores Ankita's mother's taunts and talks to Ankita herself, asking her if she would come ahead and speak up for Abhi. Ankita stays quiet and Arundhati says Ankita wanted to marry Abhi yesterday and today she's running away from helping him.

Ankita does not say anything and Arundhati warns her to stay away from Abhi, from now on. She leaves from there and Ankita tells her mother that she had one chance to impress Abhi. Ankita's mother asks her to stop her nonsense and leaves from there. Ankita takes a firm decision to never lose Abhi and decides to help him. Meanwhile, Arundhati reaches home and tells everyone she went to meet Ankita's mother. Kanchan scolds her for doing so but Arundhati says she needs to save her son. Later, Kanchan worries if Anagha's parents come to know about Abhi, they might call off the wedding.

