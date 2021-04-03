'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' April 2 Written Update: Arundathi Slaps Isha

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 2 episode begins with Sahil getting the room keys. He convinces Isha that they go to their room. Devika sees this and stops Isha. The latter gets shocked and scared seeing the former. Devika asks Isha what is she doing there and Isha tells Devika not to tell her mother.

Devika asks Isha why is she hiding things from Arundathi and Isha replies saying Arundathi doesn't allow meeting friends casually. Arundathi overhears the conversation and starts schooling Isha. She lashes out at her in front of everyone. She taunts Isha and schools Sahil for booking a room in the resort with Isha.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - April 2

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, When Sahil tries to make amends with Arundathi, Yash asks him to leave. Isha gets mad at Arundathi for schooling Sahil. She tells Arundathi that it was her idea to come there for relaxing. Arundathi losses her calm at Isha and slaps her. The former tells Isha and Sahil not to speak a word.

Arundathi warns Sahil to stay away from Isha. Arundathi drags Isha back home. Back at home, Kanchan gets worried about Isha's whereabouts and calls Anirudh home. She tells Anirudh that Arundathi has gone somewhere to pick Isha and it has been hours. Anirudh tells her not to make a huge issue about it.

Kanchan tells Anirudh that Arundathi is Isha's mother and she understands what's happening in Isha's mind. She tells him that they need to take precautions before it's too late. At the same time, Arundathi walks in with Isha and drags her in front of Anirudh. She tells Isha to tell everyone where she was and with whom.

Everyone gets shocked when Isha says she was at a resort. When Anirudh tries to take her side, Arundathi stops him and says she was with a boy. Arundathi tells Anirudh about Isha and Sahil. She also reveals about Sahil coming home to meet her, without anyone noticing him.

Anirudh gets shocked. Isha lashes out at Arundathi. She tells everyone that she loves Sahil. She explains her side of the story. Isha says she loves talking and spending time with Sahil. She compares herself with Yash and Abhi. Isha says she will stop seeing Sahil if Anirudh and Arundathi don't get divorced.

Isha cries and speaks her heart out in front of everyone. Arundathi tries to make her understand but she doesn't listen to anyone. Isha says she will keep seeing Sahil and no one can stop her from doing so. She also says that if they stop her from meeting him, she might do something to herself and Arundathi and everyone else would be responsible for it.