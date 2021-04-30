'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' April 29 Written Update: Sanjana Alerts The Deshmukhs

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 29 episode starts with Sanjana performing puja in front of Deshmukh's house. She prays and offers respect to Kanchan. She wishes everyone a Happy New Year and Arundhati wishes her back. Kanchan asks Sanjana if they don't celebrate Gudi Padwa in her house, to which she replies Anirudh would have had trouble shuffling between two houses, so she decided to come and celebrate with them. Sanjana announces that Shekhar has signed the divorce papers and soon she will get married to Anirudh. Later, Sanjana wishes Arundhati good luck for her future and says if in future, she wishes to come and celebrate Gudi Padwa with them, she's most welcome to do so.

Later in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Yash intervenes and tells Sanjana that Arundhati won't go anywhere as Appa has asked her to stay with them. Sanjana says the Deshmukhs should be realistic instead of being dramatic now. She says they should accept the facts and accept her as well. Sanjana leaves the Samridhi mansion saying she will be back soon. Kanchan scolds Arundhati for provoking Shekhar to divorce Sanjana and she replies that if she had not done it, it would not have given her mental peace. She says Anirudh cannot stop Sanjana from coming to their house, which means he has no plans of leaving her forever too.

Gauri confronts Sanjana and asks her about her actions, earlier. Sanjana says she only wanted to share the good news of her divorce with the Deshmukhs and let them know that she will soon be staying with them. Gauri says she's doing the wrong thing by hurting Arundhati while Sanjana replies that she won't leave Anirudh now and will get married to him by hook or by crook. Arundhati and Kanchan discuss Abhi's engagement and Kanchan asks her if the arrangements are made. Arundhati brings up the topic of her leaving the Samridhi mansion soon to which Kanchan feels abandoned.

Arundhati explains to Kanchan that she will always be there for them and her family. Kanchan says she should reconsider not leaving Anirudh and Arundhati says she has no choice now. Arundhati calmly explains to Kanchan that she will only be gone for the sake of the house's sanity. Kanchan does not reply to Arundhati but still wishes Arundhati reconsiders her life decision.

