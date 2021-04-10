'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' April 9 Written Update: Concerns Rise Over Isha

In the April 9 episode of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Sanjana raises her concerns over Isha. She says that Isha should never feel like the family is pampering her. Anirudh tells Sanjana that she must go home for Isha for a few days. He says that she can't stand the separation, and thus they need to visit her. However, Sanjana gets infuriated by Anirudh as he goes inside to get the luggage bags. She believes that the family is calling him as the divorce closes in, and she must not let it happen.

Concerns over Isha

Meanwhile, Vimal and Arundhati have a conversation at home. When Vimal enquires about Isha, Arundhati says that the situation isn’t good, but will get better. Arundhati asks him if he will do everything at home when she is not in the house. Replying to it, Vimal asks her where she wants to go and Arundhati reveals that she will leave the house after divorce. Although she is highly affected by Sanjana’s wedding, Arundhati doesn’t want to suffer. She says that she has decided to stay well for Isha.

Abhishek tells Ankita to quit

As Arundhati looks on as Anirudh carries the bags, Kanchan turns delighted to see him come home. He informs about his and Arundhati’s decision for Isha. Arundhati informs it is all for Isha and nothing else matters. Meanwhile, Ankita visits Abhishek in his clinic and enquires when he plans to get married. Abhishek tries to dismiss the thought by informing her that he is not settled yet, but Ankita keeps going on. After having a repetitive conversation like in the past, Abhishek advises her to quit her job there. This is when the doctor comes to Vasudha and tells him about a complicated surgery.

As the family sits together and has dinner, Abhishek gets a call from Anagha. She informs him that her parents will come to visit. Abhishek immediately passes on the information to everyone there. It is when Kanchan and Anirudh have a face-off about the unanswered questions between them. She threatens him to make her own decisions if he doesn’t gladly allow her to. The episode ends here.