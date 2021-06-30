'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Epi Written Update June 29: Vishakha & Kedar Visit The Deshmukhs

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 29 episode begins with Ankita completing the Vat Poornima pooja. While the Deshmukhs perform the pooja, Sanjana visits them. Gauri gets furious as Sanjana shows up at the Deshmukhs and spoils everyone's mood. Kanchan taunts Sanjana and the latter says she is here for Anirudh. Sanjana taunts Ankita and says she should ask Abhishek if he wants her to stay his wife for the next seven lives.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 29

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita backfires and says even Anirudh doesn't want Sanjana but she is still there. Arundathi schools Ankita and tells her to complete the pooja. Sanjana again taunts Ankita saying she should learn something from her mother-in-law, Arundathi. Arundathi gets mad at Sanjana and says even she needs to learn to be quiet.

Arundathi taunts Sanjana saying she visited the Deshmukhs to see if the former was performing the Vat Poornima's pooja. Sanjana says she doesn't trust Arundathi. The latter says her marriage is beyond fastings and poojas. Arundathi says even if she is not married to Anirudh, she will always pray for his well-being.

Vishakha visits the Deshmukhs and surprises everyone. She gets mad at Sanjana and asks Ankita about Abhishek. Later on, Kanchan tells Ankita that she missed her. Ankita tells Arundathi that she is going to meet her mom. Kanchan schools Ankita for not touching Vishakha's feet. Kanchan makes Ankita do some household chores.

Vishakha asks everyone what has happened. Later on, Arundathi tells Vishakha the entire story. The latter expresses disbelief while Arundathi says everyone was in shock. Vishakha tells Arundathi to take care of herself. Vishakha decides to talk to Abhishek about Ankita. Later on, the Deshmukhs have a gala time with Vishakha and Kedar.

Aapa and Kedar hit Yash for making fun of Kanchan. Later on, Abhishek returns home and Kedar congratulates him. However, Abhishek seems disturbed. Kanchan asks Abhishek to tell Ankita to come back home soon but he says it's good she is outside. Kedar and Abhishek plan to get ice creams for everyone.

On their way out, they meet Sanjana. Kedar lashes out at Sanjana. Yash tells Kedar that they think Ankita is lying about her suicide attempt. Kedar gets worried. He says only Arundathi can save this family. Later on, Kedar offers Arundathi to live with them but the latter refuses the offer.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.