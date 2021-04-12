'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode April 12 Written Update: Arundhati Feels Proud Of Isha

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 10 episode, Sanjana serves Shekhar tea and he asks her to give her poha too. He makes fun of her and Sanjana comes to the point and says Shekhar can have the flat to himself. Shekhar asks her if Anirudh has won a lottery to which Sanjana replies that she will go and stay in the Samridhi mansion after she gets married to Anirudh. Shekhar loses his cool and asks Sanjana not to create more trouble for Arundhati. Sanjana says the house belongs to Anirudh and Arundhati can go and stay with her parents if she wishes to. She also says that Anirudh’s parents can also go and stay with her if they wish to. Shekhar fumes with rage and throws glass which shatters on the floor. Sanjana gets angry and blames Shekhar for ruining their marriage, to which Shekhar almost raises his hand at her. He says she ruined one family already and should not ruin another happy family.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Arundhati drags the topic of Abhi's wedding and Kanchan says she still does not agree with Abhi and Anagha getting married, and so does her son Anirudh. However, Anirudh walks in and says he does not oppose Abhi's marriage with Anagha. He says he wants Abhi to be married and happy and has lost in front of his son's happiness. Abhi gets happy and says Anagha's parents will be visiting them in the evening. Appa takes Kanchan for a walk and Anirudh tells Arundhati that he was never a bad father, but might have failed to be a good husband.

Yash goes to Gauri's house and they talk about Isha. He shares that Isha is a person who's sensible but loses her mind sometimes. Gauri asks Yash to give her some time and suggests to her out for some time. Yash tells her it's a good idea and suggests staying away from Sahil, as he might follow Isha again. Gauri says she will take care of it and tells him they will go for a short walk in the evening. Yash tells her they cannot go for a walk in the evening as Anagha's parents are visiting them. Gauri gets happy for Abhi and Yash asks her to call her parents too, so they could get married again. Gauri and Yash get into a friendly banter for bringing up their marriage's topic and she asks him to go to work.

Later, Abhi asks his boss if he could take a half-day and tells her that Anagha's parents are coming to see him. The boss wishes him good luck and asks him to go home as soon as possible. Ankita gets jealous of Abhi and Anagha but she congratulates him. Later, Isha gets a call from Sahil and he starts manipulating her again. However, Isha confronts him for not meeting her parents and sternly asks him to stay away from her. Arundhati listens to Isha's conversation and gets happy to see her daughter fight her own battles. Isha hugs Arundhati and apologises for behaving rudely.

