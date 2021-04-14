'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode April 13 Written Update: Anagha And Abhi's Engagment Fixed!

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 13 episode, Anirudh clearly tells his parents that he's divorcing Arundhati. Anagha's father tells him that Anagha has told him everything about them. He further says that now that everything is spoken about, they should go ahead and fix the wedding date. Arundhati says that the kids want to get married after a while, but for now, they should get engaged. Anagha's parents agree and ask Anirudh about gifts. Anirudh sternly tells them that they do not want anything from them but Anagha's parents insist on gifting Kanchan a Kanjeevaram. She gets delighted when she sees the saree and Abhishek teases her. Anagha's parents give gifts to everyone and they decide to get Anagha and Abhi engaged as soon as possible.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, later, Abhi and Arundhati set the plates for the guests. Arundhati tells Abhi that he should bring Anagha in their house soon because she won't be living with them for too long. At night, Yash and Abhi speak about Anagha's parents. Yash teases Abhi that soon after he gets married, he will stand in election for the head of the village. Abhi says he's happy being a doctor and also says he wishes to get married soon. Yash says he cannot get married to Gauri because of Abhi and asks him to get married soon, so he could marry Gauri.

Abhi asks him to focus on his career and wait for a few years before he settles. Yash says take care of it and asks Abhi when he wishes to get married to Anagha. Abhi says once Anagha is mentally prepared to get married to Abhi, they will take the next step. Later that night, Arundhati sits in the verandah and Anirudh comes and sits next to her. They speak about Abhi and Anagha's engagement and also praise Anagha's parents. Later, Anirudh and Arundhati speak about their past days and how they spent a lot of time together. Arundhati reminds Anirudh about the time they spent together in the past and he smiles along with her. Kanchan comes downstairs and gets emotional to see them sitting together. Isha also joins Kanchan and they decide to get Anirudh and Arundhati back together.

