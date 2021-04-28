Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode April 27 Written Update: Ankita Starts Plotting To Woo Abhi

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 27 episode, Kanchan tells Arundhati that she's worried about Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi comes home smiling with Vasudhara ma'am. He tells Arundhati that the people who had accused them of killing their wife and child have taken their case back. Arundhati is delighted to hear about this and asks him how it all happened so soon. Abhi tells them that Ankita came to the police station and gave her statement, which forced the people to take back their case.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Vasudhara ma'am calls Ankita inside the Samridhi mansion and she faces Arundhati. Ankita thinks to herself that she will never let go of Abhi so easily, while Arundhati remembers insulting Ankita and dragging her out of the house. Ankita touches Arundhati's feet and tries to impress the other members of the house too. Abhi then thanks Ankita for her gesture and she tells him it was his job. Vasudhara asks Abhi if he would like to join her hospital again and he happily agrees to join back soon. After Vasudhara leaves, Yash taunts Ankita that she helped Abhi to impress him and nothing else. Ankita tries to defend herself in front of the Deshmukhs and Abhi stands by her.

Before leaving, Ankita tells Abhi that she will always love him and even though he has moved on, she will never be able to forget him or love anyone else. Ankita leaves and Arundhati thinks about her words. She says that Ankita definitely has something going on in her mind, which is why she's acting nicely. Kanchan and Arundhati decide to get Abhi engaged as soon as possible. Kanchan, Appa and Anirudh discuss Abhi's engagement and also make preparations to celebrate Gudi Padwa together. Later, Arundhati asks Isha about her gloomy mood and Isha says she's worried for her mother. Isha asks Arundhati what the counsellor told her after she left. She asks her mother if she's staying with Anirudh for her sake. Arundhati initially tries to ignore Isha but later tells her that she can never get back with Anirudh.

