Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode April 28 Written Update; Sanjana Foils Deshmukh's Celebration

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 28 episode, Isha provokes Arundhati to speak about the current awkward situation in their house. Arundhati finally says that she will be leaving the house once she gets divorced from Anirudh. She says even though she leaves the house and goes away, she will always be there for Isha as a mother. She says Anirudh will be there for Isha as her father and will always fulfil all of his responsibilities. Isha asks what her responsibilities will be and Arundhati says she will have to look after the family after she leaves. Arundhati gets emotional and Isha thinks about the future of their house.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update: April 28

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode: Abhi thinks about his good moments with Ankita and Anagha. He thinks about how Ankita ill-treated him while Anagha treated him nicely. Arundhati comes there and enquires about his health. Abhi then shares his thoughts with Arundhati and he tells her that he never thought Ankita will ever come and file her statement. Arundhati says even she thought Ankita would never turn up. Later, Arundhati gets emotional and tells Abhi to always keep loving Anagha and make her happy. Abhi promises to do so and Arundhati later says she will not always be there in the house to hover around him. Abhi and Arundhati get emotional.

The next day, the Deshmukhs celebrate Gudi Padwa together. Arundhati wishes good luck and an abundance of love for Abhi and Anagha. She also prays for Yash and Isha. Kanchan brings up the topic of Appa and says she misses him on such a good occasion. Anirudh, Arundhati and everyone else performs puja in front of the Gudi and Yash takes a selfie. Sanjana makes a grand appearance and everyone starts frowning when they see her. Arundhati invites her to perform the puja and she goes ahead to do it, smiling. Later, Kanchan asks Sanjana about the celebrations of Gudi Padwa in her house. Sanjana says she wanted to celebrate Gudi Padwa but Anirudh would have to switch between two places and thus she decided to come to their house.

(Image Source: Still from the show Aai Kuthe kaay Karte)