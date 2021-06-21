'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Jun 19 Written Update: Abhi Denies Staying In Ankita's Room

In the Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode of June 19, the Deshmukh family get themselves acquainted with the new resort they have moved into. While Isha and Gauri spend some time in the lobby, they meet Sahil, and Isha starts panicking. Anirudh asks Abhishek and Ankita to stay in a room to spend some time alone. Abhishek denies and comes back to Arundhati's room. Here's what happened in the Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 19 episode written update

In the latest Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Isha tells Gauri about how her family has never been to a luxurious resort like this before. Gauri asks Isha about Ankita's surname and realises that their rooms have been booked by Ankita's mother. While Gauri heads towards the washroom, Sahil approaches Isha to talk to her. Isha panics and asks him to stay away. Gauri catches them red-handed and takes Isha away.

On the other hand, Anirudh gives away Ankita the key to her and Abhishek's room. Abhishek seems upset as he does not want to live with Ankita in a separate room. She convinces him to walk her to her room and check the room out. When they open the room, it has been decorated like a honeymoon suite. Abhishek questions her about the decoration. He informs her that he wouldn't spend his honeymoon with her until they get back to Mumbai.

She asks Isha if she has invited Sahil to the resort or has he been stalking her all this while. Isha informs Gauri that they weren't in touch with each other and he has been following her. They decide to hide this from others and head back to their room. When they reach Arundhati and Ajji's room, Yash asks them to join him at the swimming pool. However, Isha and Gauri are so scared of going outside their mother's room, they suggest he stays indoors because of the heat outside.

Abhishek and Anirudh enter their room while the others are having a discussion about the high temperature outside. Abhishek tells them that he will not be staying with Ankita and wants to stay in Yash's room. Anirudh tries to convince him but Arundhati stops him as he shouldn't be interfering in their personal matters. She asks him to stop taking Ankita's side just because he works with her parents.

Abhishek adds that he will soon try to find out about Ankita's truth. Arundhati asks him what would be his next move if he realises that she cheated on him. Abhishek mentioned that he would immediately throw her out of the house and file a case against her and her family. Anirudh asks him not to take any such steps in haste. Yash asks Abhishek to get his bags from Ankita's room while Anirudh joins him to talk to Ankita regarding the same.

Image: Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

