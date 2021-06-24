'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode June 23 Written Update: Sahil Confesses His Love For Isha

In the Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode of June 23, Arundhati talks to Isha about Sahil's bouquet. She and Anirudh have a discussion about falling in love with each other. Anirudh apologizes for not letting her complete her education. When Arundhati heads out to spend some time alone near the pool, Sahil confronts her. He confesses his love for Isha and apologizes for his rude behaviour in the past. He also reveals an important part of his life that shakes up Arundhati. Take a look at Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 23 episode written update

In the recent Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Arundhati leaves Isha and Gauri's room when she finds the flower bouquet sent by Sahil for her. She talks to Isha about the same and asks her to think wisely before taking any step. When Arundhati returns to her room, Anirudh talks to her about pushing their divorce date further. However, she tells him that she will talk to her lawyer and then come to a conclusion.

Anirudh asks her if she needs any help in sorting Isha's issues with Sahil. She tells him that things are under control. They reminisce about their good old days. She brings back old memories and talks about how agitated she was when Anirudh brought her a marriage proposal when she was in the second year of her college. She regrets not completing her education but she's glad that she could marry the first man she fell in love with.

Arundhati wants Isha to complete her education and then take any such decision. Arundhati adds that just like she met Anagha, who changed her life, Isha might not meet someone. She is happy that Anagha taught her how to be independent in life. They discuss how Arundhati's friendship with Anagha might affect her relationship with her new daughter-in-law Ankita. She asks Anirudh to not fall in between them and create issues.

Arundhati heads out to spend some time alone. Sahil reaches out to her to talk about Isha. He regrets behaving rudely to Isha and not being serious with her when she fell in love with him. However, he later realised that he has feelings for her too. Arundhati asks him to listen to her and his parents and not make more mistakes. However, he reveals that his mother passed away when he was too young and he did not have anyone to guide him in such cases. Arundhati's heart melts but she asks him to not bother her daughter unless she wants to talk to him.

Image: Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

