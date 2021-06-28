'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode June 26 Written Update: Yash Has To Make A Huge Sacrifice

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Yash has to make a sacrifice for his brother Abhishek and his wife Ankita. Abhishek denies living with Ankita but his mother Arundhati convinces him. Sanjana finally meets the Deshmukhs and talks to Arundhati about her and Anirudh's divorce. Take a look at what happened in the recent Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode June 26 written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 26 episode, the Deshmukhs return to their house in Mumbai. Abhishek and Yash talk about returning to work. Isha informs that her college hasn't yet started and they will continue to have online lectures. Ankita talks about returning to the hospital for work. Kanchan suggests she stays back home for a few days to learn a few household chores. However, Anirudh supports her and convinces Kanchan to let her go. Ankita pops an important question to Abhishek in front of the family. She asks him about their personal room.

Arundhati asks Isha and Yash to decide who would let go of their room for the couple. In Isha's room, she and Yash have an argument regarding the same. Arundhati tries to convince Yash to stay with his father. However, Yash mentions that he would rather stay in the hall alone. He gets back to his room and starts packing his clothes. Abhishek returns to his room and tells Yash that they will have fun together in the bachelor's pad again. However, Yash informs him that he is moving out and Abhishek will have to stay with his wife.

This shakes him and he calls their mother Arundhati to the room. She asks him to respect his wife now that he has gotten married to her. She finally convinces him to move in with her. While Arundhati, Ajji, Ajoba and Anirudh have a discussion about their maid, Sanjana enters their house. She greets everyone and tells them that she missed them. Kanchan as always taunts her for following the family everywhere.

Sanjana ignores Kanchan and talks to Arundhati about their divorce papers. Arundhati mentions that she has been busy at home and she will get back to her soon. Sanjana asks Anirudh if he could meet her at Gauri's place. Ankita on the other hand enters Yash and Abhishek's room. She asks Abhishek if they could switch their rooms with Anirudh's room as he has been staying alone. Abhishek denies and asks her to adjust herself in the smaller room.

Arundhati and Yash have a discussion about how there's no other place like home. She feels sad about leaving the house after her divorce to Anirudh. However, she reminisces some of the best memories she has had in the house. From her first day in the house to her baby shower for all the three children, Arundhati remembers a few of them.

Image: Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

