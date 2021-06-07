'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode June 5 Written Update: Arundhati Receives An Important Call

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, the Deshmukh family is finally seen having a positive conversation in their verandah. Arundhati informs them about Anagha's father getting a mild heart attack. She receives a call informing her about her finalised divorce dates. Kanchan says that she disagrees with their decision of getting a divorce. Take a look at what happens in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode of June 5.

In the recent Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, the Deshmukh family is seen sitting in their verandah and talking about Ajji and Appa's love story. Vinayak Appa tells them about how he wrote letters to his to be wife. He tells them that Kanchan Ajji was upset with him when he sent the second letter. During the wedding, the couple wasn't on talking terms but tied the knot anyway. They remembered their good old days.

Ankita suggests that they should celebrate her and Abhishek's wedding as soon as they return to Mumbai. Isha, however, disagrees and tells her that it isn't worth celebrating. Arundhati rushes towards them to inform them that Anagha's father had a mild heart attack. She mentions that he had those symptoms from the time Abhishek and Ankita got married. She also added that Anagha would never forgive them for what they did to her.

Abhishek comes back to his room and tries to call Anagha. Ankita gets irritated by him because he keeps calling his ex-fiance. She orders him not to call her and they have an argument. She accuses Anagha of faking her father's heart attack to gain everyone's sympathy. He warns her that he would find out the truth about her suicide.

In the kitchen, Arundhati talks about how Anagha changed her life when Anirudh left her. She feels guilty for what her son did to her. Yash suggests she should not think about her. She enquires about their employment status. They have a discussion on Yash and Gauri's wedding. Arundhati wants them to get married before she and Anirudh file a divorce. Appa rushes in to inform that he spoke to Anagha's father and he felt good about it. He compliments her father to be kind to them.

Arundhati receives a call about finalizing the date of her divorce with Anirudh. Kanchan loses her mind when she gets to know that their final date is coming closer. She gets angry at Arundhati for choosing to leave the family. Yash and Appa try to make her understand that this is what is best for her. She mentions that the house would get wrecked after she leaves the house. Arundhati confronts Anirudh for not telling her about the confirmed date. He suggests she should take a pause and not get separated so soon.

