'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode May 10 Written Update: Anagha & Sanjana At Loggerheads

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Sanjana helps everyone with the decoration and apologises to Isha for behaving rudely. Later, Isha tries to make Sanjana feel jealous by bringing up the topic of Abhi’s engagement and Anirudh’s dance performance with Arundhati. Sanjana gets jealous when she hears this and leaves from there disappointed. Meanwhile, Abhi gets excited to see Anagha and her father arrive at their house. Anagha’s father, Pradeep, announces that Anagha’s mother won’t be able to attend the engagement function because she has fallen sick.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 10 episode

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Arundhati says they can wait till she gets better and get Abhi and Anagha engaged later. Pradeep says they did not want to push the dates ahead since they had to push it ahead once, because of Abhi’s accident already. Pradeep says his wife will be there for the wedding and they do not need to worry. Sanjana comes there and introduces herself, which leaves Pradeep wondering about her identity. Later in the evening, Pradeep speaks about his daughter and says Anagha is used to living with a lot of people and he wonders how she managed to live alone these many years.

Appa says when situations are bad, people manage themselves efficiently. Appa apologises to Pradeep for what happened previously with Sanjana. Pradeep tells them it's fine and Arundhati comes there to make arrangements for Pradeep to sleep. Meanwhile, Anagha and Abhi speak about their whereabouts. Anagha apologises to Abhi for not being with him during his tough time and says she was not allowed to travel, or she would have come to see him.

Sanjana comes to meet Anagha and says they should bond since she will soon become her mother-in-law. Anagha replies that Arundhati will always be her mother-in-law because she believes her husband's mother is her true mother-in-law and not the woman who marries Abhi's father. Sanjana says they can be friends and to this, Anagha replies that Arundhati is a good friend to her and she can try being friends with her. This leaves Sanjana disappointed and she leaves from there without saying anything. Anagha later expresses to Arundhati how much she needs her even when she marries Abhi and comes to her house. Arundhati replies she will always be there for her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHOW AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

