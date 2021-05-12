Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode May 11, 2021: Sanjana Learns The Truth Of Anirudh's Shares

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 11 episode, Yash and Isha start fighting over engagement preparations while Gauri tries to stop them. Gauri tells them they have guests at home and fighting in front of them does not seem right. Pradeep says it's fine if kids fight in a house, it feels like a happy home. Later Arundhati comes to them and serves them breakfast. She asks the kids to check up on Anagha and asks her if she needs anything before the engagement ceremony. However, they seem engrossed in their own things and she leaves to check up on Anagha herself.

Later, in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Sanjana goes to meet Arundhati and asks her if she too thinks she's staying back to trouble them. Arundhati says she knows that she's stuck and cannot go back. Abhi comes to meet Arundhati and reminds her of the time she stitched a kurta for him, from one of her sarees. He says she wanted him to wear it on his engagement with Ankita, but he ended up hurting her. He says he wished she brought it with him, so he could wear it for today's functions. Arundhati gives him the kurta and Abhi happily tells her he will wear it for the engagement.

Arundhati and the others go to the hall to make arrangements for the engagement. Sanjana finds Appa in the kitchen and goes to talk to him. She says she wants to interact with him because she finds him sensible while Kanchan always judges her. Appa tells her she has done things to let people judge her. Still, Sanjana tries to make a conversation with him and brings up the topic of their property and the legal notice which Anirudh sent Appa. He says he would not give Arundhati the entire house and has decided to give Anirudh his share too. Sanjana gets happy when she hears this and thanks Appa. However, he says Anirudh won't get the whole house since Appa has a share in it too and he will be giving his share to Arundhati.

Sanjana goes to Anirudh and asks if she can talk to him. Anirudh feels pity and tells her he knows that she's making efforts to fit in with his family but for now he has to be with his son. Sanjana says she brought up the topic of the house and Anirudh scolds her for doing so. Anirudh asks Sanjana to leave after the engagement and says he will come back to meet her soon.

