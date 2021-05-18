Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode May 17 Written Update: Anirudh Defends Sanjana

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 17 episode, Kanchan and Appa praise Anagha for her cooking skills. Pradeep tells them that his daughter is good at household chores and the two agree with him. Later, Anirudh goes to Sanjana and asks her about her behaviour in the afternoon. He asks her why she feels insecure about him to which she replies that she has become insecure because of him and no one else. She says his family members blackmail him and he comes to live with them, forgetting that she exists. Anirudh tries to calm her down and asks her to leave for Mumbai immediately. However, Sanjana says she will not leave the house without him. Anirudh and Sanjana decide to leave as soon as Abhi returns from Mumbai.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Anirudh goes to meet Arundhati and when he finds her struggling to do her work, he asks her to visit the doctor as soon as they reach Mumbai. Arundhati agrees with him and Anirudh brings up Sanjana's topic. Arundhati sternly asks him not to defend her because whatever she did was wrong. Anirudh tells Arundhati that Sanjana did not do anything deliberately and she never wanted to instigate Ankita about Abhi's engagement to Anagha, and she had no idea that Ankita might try to commit suicide because of Abhi.

Arundhati asks him to stop defending Sanjana and also asks him to leave her alone because she's tired of the drama Sanjana and he have created for her. The next morning, Isha and Yash go to check on the road work and return home to tell Appa and Kanchan that the road's work is almost done and Abhi will be back home soon. Pradeep tells Appa to calm down and get some sleep since he hasn't slept well last night.

Appa tells Pradeep to take some rest too, since he was worried for Abhi too. Anagha comes out from the kitchen and serves everyone tea and milk. Kanchan feels blessed to see that Anagha takes care of the house very well. Anirudh also blesses Anagha when she serves him coffee and the family looks happy together. Kanchan tells Appa and Anirudh that they will get Anagha engaged as soon as Abhi returns home.

