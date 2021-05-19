'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode May 18 Written Update: Abhi Brings Home An Unexpected Guest

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 18 episode, Yash and Isha tease Anagha and ask her to make them some delicious breakfast. Isha says Anagha has made amazing coffee for her and from now on, she will rely on Anagha for her coffee. Meanwhile, Yash asks her to make him a scrumptious meal. Appa scolds them and they leave from there. Later, Kanchan talks to Anagha sweetly and asks her if she's eagerly waiting for Abhi. Angha shyly tells her that she has been waiting for him and he will come home soon. Arundhati tells Anagha that she has learnt everything about the people of their house and this makes her feel proud. She also says that after she leaves, she can rely on Anagha to take care of her family members.

Later in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Sanjana goes to meet Arundhati and asks her if she spoke to Abhi. Arundhati ignores her and sits aside with a cup of tea. Sanjana walks up to Arundhati and tells her that even though she slapped her the other day, she wants to tell her that she did not create a problem in her family deliberately. Arundhati says she knows Sanjana did things purposely and also says that she knows her very well. Arundhati adds that over the years, Anirudh and Sanjana have fooled her but she still believed Anirudh will never cheat on her because she did not have proof.

She further says that now that she knows everything about their relationship, she can guess Sanjana's next move blindly. Arundhati warns Sanjana to not cross paths with her again and this leaves Sanjana heartbroken. Sanjana tells herself that she can never be like Arundhati. She says despite troubling her so much, Arundhati manages to stay calm and posed and she feels jealous of not being able to be like her. The Deshmukhs call Abhi and he informs them that he will be home soon. They get ready and decide to complete the engagement ceremony which was left unfinished, the other day. Abhi comes home and Arundhati welcomes him with a smile, only to be shocked when he gets Ankita with him.

Kanchan questions what she has been doing with Abhi and she says they got married. Anagha is left heartbroken while the Deshmukhs stand in shock. Arundhati starts questioning Abhi and Ankita butts in to explain things. She asks Arundhati to let her in but the latter stops her from stepping in. Sanjana tells Arundhati that Ankita and Abhi are married and she should let her new daughter-in-law in. Sanjana welcomes the new bride in a traditional way and Arundhati starts questioning Abhi again. Ankita explains that she tried to commit suicide but Abhi came to see her and they decided to get married. She tells Anagha that they have been together for 5-6 years and it was impossible for her to stay away from him. Anagha starts crying while Arundhati slaps Abhi for his huge mistake.

