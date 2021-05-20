Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode May 19 Written Update: Anagha Pours Her Heart Out & Leaves

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 19 episode, Arundhati falls unconscious and Sanjana asks Ankita to go to her room. Abhi also follows her. Ankita then thanks Sanjana and tells her if she had not told her about Abhi's engagement, they would not have been together today. Anagha feels heartbroken and hugs her father. Arundhati watches Appa and asks him if he's doing fine. Later, Anagha brings her bags and asks her father to come with her. Arundhati rushes to Anagha and stops her from leaving their house so soon. She says she had no clue Abhi would marry Ankita and bring her home all of a sudden.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode written update

Later, in Aai Kuthe Kaay karte episode, Anagha says she has no work in their house anymore and also has no reason to stay there any longer. She says Abhi's marriage won't bring a lot of changes in their lives but her life has been spoilt forever. Anagha says she was happily single and given the fact of her past, she never wanted to get married again. She says Arundhati held her hand and brought her home and she eventually fell in love with Abhi. Arundhati apologises to Anagha and asks her to stay a little longer but Anagha refuses to stay.

Kanchan also tries to stop her by justifying Abhi's actions as a mistake. She says Ankita's parents must have forced Abhi to get married to which Anagha questions if Abhi is a child to be forced to do something. Anirudh says he will speak to Abhi but Anagha taunts him that he never wanted to get her married to his son, so he must be happy. Before leaving Anagha apologises to everyone for being rude and says she is not in her senses. Ankita tells Abhi that Anagha has left and he gets restless. She tells him he should talk to her and he replies he has nothing to say to her now because he's too embarrassed. Arundhati comes to meet Abhi and asks Ankita to leave the room, so she could talk to her son in private.

Sanjana notices Ankita alone and goes to talk to her. They get into a heated argument about who will dominate the home after Arundhati leaves. Ankita says she will rule the house and control things while Sanjana says she will never let her rule the house. Sanjana also backs Arundhati in their conversation while Kanchan comes there and praises Sanjana for backing Arundhati. She also warns the two to stay away from the family as much as possible and not create unnecessary fights. Arundhati talks to Abhi and asks him why he married Ankita. Abhi says he was scared and Ankita was unconscious and she was in her worst condition which is why he could not refuse to marry her. Anirudh comes to meet Abhi and tells him that he has been thugged. He says Ankita's parents made a trap for him and Abhi fell for it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

