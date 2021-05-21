'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode May 20 Written Update: Arundhati Sets Rules For Ankita

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 20 episode, Appa tells Anirudh that they need to get Ankita and Abhi registered for marriage and also speak to her parents. Kanchan starts blabbering that Ankita has forced Abhi to get married. Anirudh asks them to think practically and says that now that they are married some things cannot be changed. Appa blames Abhi for ruining his life. Anirudh gets a call about lockdown extension and they decide to get back to Mumbai as soon as possible before the lockdown is implemented after Arundhati suggests it. They decide to leave within 2 hours when Sadashiv comes and alerts them that the police are not allowing anyone to leave the village. Kanchan gets irritated because Sanjana too would be living in their house for the next few days.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode May 20

Later in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Isha and Yash argue over Abhis' bad decision to marry Ankita and bring her home. She says she can never like her and never ever live with her under one roof. She also says she hates Sanjana, who will soon come and live in their house too. Isha blames Yash for not accompanying Abhi to go and meet Ankita. Later, Ankita comes to meet Isha and says she bought her a gift but the latter denies taking it. Abhi comes to meet Yash, Isha and Gauri but they ignore him and leave. Appa also scolds isha for behaving rudely with Ankita. Kanchan sits outside the bungalow and complains that her foot pain is unbearable.

She finds Ankita and asks her to apply oil on her feet. Ankita is hesitant to do the task but Kanchan forces her to do it. Appa, Isha and Yash feel happy when Kanchan teaches Ankita a lesson and gives her a glimpse of her future life in the Deshmukh household. Arundhati remembers everything that happened in the last two days and feels uneasy. Yash comes to talk to her and he brings up Abhi's topic. He says Abhi was never sure about his choices and is always confused about things in life. Yash says Abhi should have been clear about marrying Anagha and should have spoken up for himself. Ankita comes there and says Abhi loves her truly and brainwashing his mind could not change the fact that they are made for each other and that they will stay together forever.

Arundhati asks Ankita to sit and tells her a few ground rules for living with them. She says their house is small and till the time they get back to Mumbai and marry each other ritually, Abhi and Ankita will have to live in separate rooms. Ankita agrees to it. Arundhati then says Ankita will have to learn how the house works and adjust accordingly. She also says that their family is close-knit and if she ever tries to break them, she will have to face severe consequences. Ankita agrees to all of Arundhati's conditions and when she leaves, Yash says Ankita is a fake person and he never liked her anyway.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHOW AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.