'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode May 21 Written Update: Anirudh Tries To Comfort Arundhati

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 21 episode, Ankita is worried about Abhi’s family not accepting her as their mother-in-law. Abhi is also stressed because he ended up hurting Anagha and his family. Sanjana is jealous of Anirudh getting close to Arundhati. She is well aware that Ankita planned everything from the beginning and trapped Abhi. She conveys the same to Anirudh during a late night chat.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode starts with Abhi sitting outside the house with Ankita. She tells Abhi that she is worried his family will not accept her. Abhi tells her it depends on her how she manages the family and wins their hearts. Ankita scolds him for being unnecessarily angry on her, Abhi yells at her in return. Ankita tells him that she is going to try her best to win his family and make sure that he forgets Anagha. Soon Arundhati joins the two and tells them about the sleeping arrangement. Ankita leaves the mother-son duo to grab a bedding and pillow for herself.

After Ankita leaves, Arundhati and Abhi talk for some time, but the later knows his mother is still angry at him. Arundhati then sits alone on the park bench once Abhi leaves. Soon Anirudh takes notice of this walks towards her. He lets her know that whatever happens she is not alone in this journey as parents. He further tells her to not make any judgements about Ankita so soon. Arundhati lets him know that she is not judging her but is worried about Abhi. She adds that even though Abhi married Ankita he does not seem happy with his decision.

While Arundhati and Anirudh are busy talking, Sanjana notices them together. She gets jealous of their interaction. On the other hand, Ankita notices this scene unfold and soon walks towards Sanjana. She tries to add fuel to the fire by saying that at least she is now a Deshmukh whereas she (Sanjana) is still waiting to be officially part of the family. Soon Arundhati leaves and Anirudh walks towards Sanjana.

Sanjana tells him that she knows Ankita’s suicide drama was pre-planned and lets him know that she is not going to tolerate her tantrums. Anirudh gets frustrated by all of her talks. Sanjana further continues and says that she plans to curb Ankita’s malicious attempts starting right now since soon she will Anirudh’s wife and Ankita’s new mother in law. Anirudh is still concerned about Arundhati since she is stressed out about whatever has unfolded in their family over the last few days.

Arundhati makes sleeping arrangement for herself and Ankita in the kitchen. Ankita is shocked by this but prefers to say nothing. She then asks Arundhati if she will be okay if she calls her ‘Aai’. Arundhati agrees but lets her know that she will treat her like her daughter as well. Ankita gets excited to hear this. But Arundhati further adds that she should understand if she scolds or yells her it is for the right reasons. Anita continues to talk and lets her know that she only has good intentions and wants to make sure that their family knows she is the right life-partner for Abhi. Arundhati tells her there is no point discussing the past. Arundhati also continues to notice the differences between Ankita and Anagha while Ankita is happy to be accepted by her mother-in-law.

