Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode May 4 Written Update: The Deshmukhs Enjoy Plucking Mangoes

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 4 episode, the Deshmukhs have breakfast together in the verandah while Yash and Isha plan something. They later tell the family that they will go around and roam in the village after breakfast. Anirudh warns them not to trespass any mango garden and pluck raw mangoes. Arundhati then asks Isha about the clothes she's going to wear on the engagement. Isha says she forgot her bag of traditional outfits and Yash suggests her to tell Gauri to get it from Mumbai. Kanchan gets disappointed when Yahs reveals Gauri will be coming to their house for the engagement.

Later in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Abhi reveals that Yash and Isha are planning to trespass gardens in the village and steal mangoes. Kanchan tells them not to do it and instead stroll around the village. She tells Anirudh, Arundhati, and Abhi to go with them. Kanchan then calls Appa and tells him to come soon as she misses him. Anirudh starts telling the kids about his childhood days as they stroll around the village. He says his brother Abhi would never climb trees since he was overweight and his sister Vishaka's job was to keep an eye if anyone comes while they steal mangoes from the trees.

Yash tells Anirudh that he cannot climb trees now and this offends Anirudh. He climbs up on the tree and starts plucking mangoes. Yash and Abhi help him while Isha and Arundhati collect mangoes under the tree. Yash gets down and starts taking pictures of the other family members. He thinks of Gauri and says he misses her a lot. He also says that he loves her and a song starts playing in his head. Isha brings him back to reality by hitting him with a stick on his leg. Yash hands over Isha the phone and asks her to take pictures.

Just then, the owner of the garden Sadashiv comes there and starts hitting Isha, Yash, and Abhi. Arundhati and Anirudh hide behind the tree while Sadashiv runs after Isha, Yash, and Abhi. Later, Anirudh tells Arundhati that Sadashiv was a cry baby as a child and would clumsy too. Sadashiv hears this and asks Anirudh to come down. He tells Arundhati to take the raw mangoes and make pickle out of those, and also invite him for lunch. Later, Anirudh and Arundhati come back home to find Sanjana and Gauri waiting for them at home.

