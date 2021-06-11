Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For June 10: Ankita Insults Gauri

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 10 episode begins with Shekhar asking Yash about Gauri's whereabouts. Yash says she is at the neighbours, will return soon. Shekhar says Gauri is a skilful girl. Kanchan asks Shekhar about taking Sanjana back. Shekhar tells Kanchan that he will try his best to take her back home but can't promise anything. Aapa asks Shekhar why is Sanjana forcing Anirudh to marry her. Aapa asks Shekhar about his personal equation with Sanjana.

Shekhar says Sanjana has nothing to do with him anymore. He says she doesn't want to live a normal life, rather she wants adventures in her life. Shekhar says even if tomorrow she marries Anirudh, she might further do something unusual. Aapa worries about Shekhar and Sanjana's son, Nikhil. Kanchan asks Shekhar if he and Sanjana can get back together for Nikhil. Shekhar says they are beyond that phase now. Shekhar expresses that he feels ashamed listening to bad talks about his wife.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - June 10, Thursday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Gauri gets surprised to see Shekhar. Later on, Shekhar says his departure depends on when Sanjana agrees to return with him. Ankita taunts Shekhar and says she has heard about him from Kanchan. Shekhar ignores Ankita and leaves. Later on, Ankita tells Abhishek about Kanchan calling Shekhar to live with them. Abhishek tells Ankita to stay out of Kanchan's radar. He says if Kanchan hates anyone, she makes sure they leave their house.

Ankita says she will win Kanchan on her side. Further, Ankita goes on to insult Shekhar. She says Shekhar looks rowdy and wonders why Sanjana married him. Gauri enters the room to keep clothes in the closet. Purposely, Ankita criticises Shekhar in front of Gauri. She says no wonder Sanjana left Shekhar. Ankita compares him to Anirudh and says that Shekhar is nothing and so Sanjana is stuck on Anirudh. Abhishek gets shocked by Ankita's behaviour.

Ankita goes on to question Gauri about Shekhar and Sanjana's personal lives. Gauri sides with her family and says they are good at heart. Ankita blames Sanjana for breaking the Deshmukh family. Gauri says she doesn't justify Sanjana's actions but she cannot change the fact that she is her aunt. Ankita goes on to insult Gauri and says Sanjana has prepared Gauri for being her cover in her absence. She says Sanjana and Gauri are making their way into the family and will soon break the Deshmukhs.

Listening to Ankita's insensitive words, Gauri starts crying. She tries to explain to Ankita but the latter keeps on insulting her. Abhishek tries to stop Ankita but she doesn't listen to him. Arundathi overhears their fight and tells Ankita to shut up. She schools Ankita and tells Abhi to control her. Arundathi tells Gauri to wipe her tears off. She warns Ankita to stop accusing Gauri. Arundathi tells Gauri not to get hurt listening to people like Ankita.

Later on, Arundathi consoles Gauri. She asks Gauri what went wrong between Sanjana and Shekhar. Gauri says she remembers bits of their early marriage. Later on, Shekhar apologises to Arundathi for creating more mess in their house. Shekhar tells Arundathi that he can still accept Sanjana back in his life.

