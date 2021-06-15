Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For June 14: Shekhar Agrees To Help Abhishek

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 14 episode begins with Kanchan complimenting Shekhar's cooking skills. She tells Arundathi to learn his recipe for onion rings. Arundathi says Shekhar is not only good at cooking but also keeps the kitchen clean and organised. Shekhar says when he was young, his mother used to work and he did all household chores. He says at first Sanjana was proud of him but with time, she started having issues.

Anirudh gets jealous watching the Deshmukhs having a gala time with Shekhar. He stands at the door staring at him. Shekhar asks Kanchan why is being a house husband a bad thing. He says the world is moving forward and people need to accept adjustments like this. Kanchan agrees with Shekhar. Further, Aapa asks Shekhar if he can play cards. The latter replies in the affirmative. Aapa recalls playing cards with Anagha's father. The Deshmukhs get emotional.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 14, Monday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, the next day, Abhishek gets a video call from Sudhir. Arundathi asks him about her mother. Sudhir offers to help with cleaning the house before the Deshmukhs return home. Arundathi says Vimal will do it. Later on, Arundathi tells Sudhir that she will soon visit them and maybe come back to live forever. Aapa and Abhishek get stunned. Sudhir tells Arundathi that her mother wants to talk to her about her living situation.

Arundathi says she will meet him once she is back. Later on, Abhishek tells Aapa about getting his second dose of vaccination. He also says everyone needs to get registered for the vaccine. Arundathi asks Abhishek if he and Ankita are returning to Mumbai. The latter refuses and says Ankita can leave if she wants to. Kanchan says they should send Ankita with Sanjana. Aapa tells Kanchan to accept Ankita.

Later on, Sanjana tells Kanchan that she will not go back to Mumbai with Shekhar. Shekhar promises Kanchan that he will take Sanjana back in the next two days. Later on, Yash talks about Ankita to Shekhar. Shekhar agrees to help Yash and Abhishek in finding out Ankita's truth. Yash informs Arundathi that Abhishek is also suspicious about Ankita's suicide attempt. Arundathi tells Yash to do everything in secret, without any chaos.

