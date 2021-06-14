'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For June 14: Yash Is Suspicious Of Ankita

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 12 episode begins with Arundathi teaching Ankita to cut potatoes. Ankita bails on Arundathi when her mother calls. Sanjana enters the kitchen and offers to help Arundathi. She tells Arundathi that she is sorry for increasing her burden with Shekhar's visit. Further, Sanjana tries to have a conversation with Arundathi but the latter keeps avoiding her. Arundathi finally gives up and expresses that she doesn't want to talk to Sanjana.

Arundathi also guarantees Sanjana that she has no feelings for Anirudh and never wants to get back with him. She expresses her hatred towards Anirudh and assures Sanjana that she has nothing to do with Anirudh. Arundathi tells Sanjana that if she is secure about Anirudh, there is nothing to worry about and suggests she go back with Shekhar. Sanjana asks Arundathi if they could ever become friends and Arundathi denies it.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 12, Saturday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita complains to her mother that Arundathi is making her cook and do the household chores. She says she is a doctor and does not want to do household chores. Ankita further requests her mother to arrange something for her and Abhishek's return to Mumbai. Ankita also tells her mother that Abhishek is suspicious of her suicide attempt and wishes to check the hospital records.

Ankita asks for help from her mother. Yash sees Ankita secretly talking to her mother. Ankita gets scared of seeing Yash and worries about her secret. However, Yash doesn't say anything to her at the moment. Later that night, Yash, Gauri and Shekhar discuss the village lifestyle. Anirudh comes there gets into an argument with Shekhar. However, Kanchan sides with Shekhar and shuns out Anirudh. Later on, Shekhar offers to cook for the Deshmukhs.

Gauri and Arundathi tag along to help Shekhar. Sanjana insults Shekhar for interfering with the family but the latter makes fun of her. Later on, Yash tells Abhishek about Ankita's mysterious behaviour. He says she seems to be hiding something from the family. Yash tells Abhi that no one trusts Ankita's suicide story. Yash suggests Abhishek take Shekhar's help in investigating Ankita. Abhishek agrees with Yash.

In the kitchen, Shekhar asks Gauri to sing an old Marathi song. The latter starts crooning and Shekhar joins her. Further, Arundathi also joins them and smiles after several days.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

