Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For June 15: Isha Gets A Shocking Phone Call

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 15 episode begins with Anirudh and Ankita discussing the latter's hospital. Anirudh suggests they implement new technologies into the hospital. Ankita agrees. Sanjana interrupts and tells Anirudh she needs to talk to him immediately. However, Anirudh asks Sanjana to wait.

Sanjana gets mad at him and tells him to come back home with her. Anirudh says he can't due to Arundathi's health condition. Sanjana asks Ankita if there is anything serious. The latter says the conclusion can be driven only after specific tests are done in Mumbai. Sanjana tells Anirudh that she needs to talk to him alone.

Anirudh refuses to budge and says that he will talk to her later. Ankita interferes and sides with Anirudh. She says Anirudh wishes to stay with his family and Sanjana should allow him. Ankita further goes on to say that anyways after the divorce Anirudh is going to live with Sanjana. Sanjana gets furious at Ankita for expressing her opinion on their relationship.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 15, Tuesday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Anirudh asks Sanjana to relax. He tells Ankita that he will handle this situation. He then addresses Sanjana and says that he understands her issue and he will talk to her about it. Sanjana and Ankita are about to get into an argument but Anirudh interrupts them.

Later on, Shekhar tells Sanjana that Nikhil has got hurt and they need to rush back to Mumbai. At first, Sanjana thinks Shekhar is making excuses to take her back to Mumbai. However, Shekhar starts crying and joins his hands in front of Sanjana to return with him. Sanjana gets shocked.

She tells Anirudh she is leaving but the latter doesn't respond to her. Instead, Arundathi assures Sanjana that things will move as she intends them to and tells her not to worry. Sanjana gets emotional and hugs Arundathi. She tells Arundathi that she feels bad for her but she is helpless. Arundathi consoles Sanjana.

The latter gets her bags and decides to leave with Shekhar. Arundathi gives them food and water for the journey. Aapa tells Sanjana to take care of Nikhil and says they didn't want her to leave for such a reason. Sanjana keeps on looking at Anirudh but the latter doesn't respond to her.

Later on, Gauri discusses her business plan with Yash and Isha. Isha gets a phone call from Sahil. Gauri suggests that Yash should not react in the current situation. Kanchan worries about Nikhil and requests Aapa to call Shekhar. Later on, Aapa suggests they plan Yash and Gauri's engagement in the village only. Kanchan refuses to agree to it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.