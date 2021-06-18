'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For June 17: The Deshmukhs Play Antakshari

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 17 episode begins with the Deshmukhs preparing for the family dinner in the woods. Arundathi starts cooking and Yash helps her. Anirudh appreciates the open and clear sky view of the village. He says Mumbai is crowded and it's difficult to enjoy it. Ankita interrupts and says she is not used to sitting down and having food. Abhi gets mad at her and tells her to go back home. Isha suggests playing antakshari.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Anirudh, Isha, Abhi become a part of one team, while Arundathi, Yash and Gauri make for another team. Ankita says she wants to be in Anirudh's team. The Deshmukhs have fun playing antakshari, everyone sings. Ankita tries to impress Abhi by singing a romantic song for him but the latter ignores her. Abhi gets a chance to sing and irritates everyone with his voice. Kanchan says after listening to Abhi's bad voice, she wants to hear two melodious voices.

Kanchan tells Gauri and Arundathi to sing for the family. Gauri sings a romantic track for Yash and impresses the Deshmukhs. Arundathi croons a Marathi classical song. After the game, Yash offers to serve dinner to the family. Kanchan orders Ankita to help them. Isha again gets a call from Sahil while her phone is with Gauri. Gauri shows Isha her phone and they both get shocked. Arundathi sees Isha's shocking face and starts worrying about the latter.

The next day morning, Ankita plots a plan to spend alone time with Abhi. She indulges Anirudh in her plan and says she feels left out. She tells Anirudh about Abhi still having feelings for Anagha. Ankita informs Anirudh that her mom has booked a resort nearby and suggests they visit there. However, she requests Anirudh not to tell anyone that her mom has done the bookings. Anirudh agrees with Ankita and assures her not to worry.

Later on, Abhi tells Kanchan that the lockdown has extended. The latter starts crying as she misses Vishakha, Kedar and Vimal. However, she smiles when she hears Anirudh and Arundathi's divorce might be postponed. Later on, Arundathi, Isha and Gauri reminisce old memories as they live away from their home.

