'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For June 21: Ankita Reveals The Truth

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 21 episode begins with Abhishek packing his bags and leaving Ankita's room. Anirudh tries to stop Abhishek but the latter doesn't listen to him. Anirudh tries talking to Ankita. The latter says she shouldn't have got him back to the village after their wedding. Ankita goes on to blame the Deshmukhs for Abhishek's behaviour towards her. She says they haven't forgiven her for breaking engagement with Abhishek earlier.

Anirudh agrees with Ankita. The latter expresses her anger and says she is getting insulted every day and asks Anirudh to help. Anirudh asks Ankita if she lied to the former and got married to him. He warns her saying that if Abhishek and Yash got involved in investigating her case, they won't back off. Ankita gets scared and finally spills out the truth. Ankita tells Anirudh that Abhishek was very naive when they met in college.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 21

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, she further adds that she couldn't resist seeing Abhishek with some other girl. Ankita says when Sanjana called her and informed her about Abhishek's engagement, she got furious and tried taking multiple anxiety pills. However, her mother stopped her from doing so. Ankita further reveals to Anirudh that her mother suggested they get married but Abhishek didn't wish to get married to her.

In order to fool Abhishek, Ankita's mother lied to the former that Ankita consumed sleeping pills to kill herself. Anirudh gets shocked listening to Ankita's revelation and assures her to support her. Later on, Yash and Abhishek get a phone call from Shekhar. He tells them that he has got men involved in Ankita's hospital to dig out the truth. Shekhar schools Abhishek for being innocent and tells him to take charge of his life.

Later on, Sahil tries to apologise to Isha. However, the latter gets scared and starts running towards her room. Sahil follows her but hides when he sees Arundathi. Isha lies to Arundathi and the family goes for lunch. Isha tells everyone that she wants to go back home. Arundathi asks Isha if her health is fine. Later on, Sahil shows up in front of the Deshmukhs.

