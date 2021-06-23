Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For June 22: Ankita Tries To Side With Sahil

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 22 episode begins with Sahil coming in front of the Deshmukhs. Yash gets furious and accuses him of stalking Isha. Sahil denies Yash's claims and reveals he works at the resort. Sahil tells the Deshmukhs that his father owns the resort and he is currently training here. Anirudh and Yash yell at Sahil. Later on, Sahil tells the manager to get lunch for the Deshmukhs. Sahil goes on to apologise to the family and says he has changed and is being responsible now.

Yash gets mad at Sahil but the latter says he doesn't want to fight at his workplace. Arundathi suggests they have lunch in their rooms but Sahil says he will leave. Ankita asks Isha why she left Sahil and Anirudh and Arudathi get mad at her. Ankita says Sahil comes from a wealthy family and Isha should date him. Abhishek tells Ankita to shut up. Arundathi asks Isha if she wants to stay or go back home. Isha says she has no issues staying there.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, later on, Arundathi asks Gauri if Isha knew about Sahil or it's just a coincidence. Gauri sides with Isha and says the latter was shocked to see Sahil here. Gauri suggests Arundathi stay with Isha to clear her doubts but Arundathi says she trusts Isha. Anirudh comes there and says Sahil wasn't lying about the resort. Anirudh says Isha should not be left alone and someone from the family needs to constantly be with her. Anirudh tells Gauri to be with Isha.

Later on, Yash and Abhi discuss Sahil. Ankita interrupts and says he seems to be a nice guy. She says Sahil is very wealthy and Isha to should think about him. Yash warns Ankita to stay away from this matter. Ankita says Isha tried to kill herself when she couldn't take the rejection. Yash taunts her back for doing the same. Sahil comes there to talk to Abhishek but Yash lashes out at him. Sahil tells Abhishek that he wants to apologise to Isha. Ankita interrupts and says she will give Isha his message.

Yash gets mad at Ankita and tells her not to brainwash Isha. He tells Abhishek to warn Ankita not to interfere. Further, Isha tells Gauri that she misses Sahil and asks if he has really changed. Gauri says Sahil has bad intentions and cannot be trusted. Arundathi tries to calm Isha. The latter says she wishes Sahil was a good guy and everyone liked him. Arundathi tells Isha to complete her studies first and not focus on Sahil. Sahil leaves flowers outside Isha's door and Arundathi gets them.

