Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For June 24: Will Isha Forgive Sahil?

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 24 episode begins with Abhishek and Arundathi schooling Anirudh for hitting Sahil. Anirudh gets furious as Sahil openly expresses his love for Isha. Arundathi says he said what he feels and it is up to them to trust him. Anirudh gets angry and says he is shameless to talk about such things in front of Isha's parents. Ankita interferes and asks what's the problem. She says Sahil is simply a confident guy and moreover Isha also had feelings for him.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 24, Thursday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Isha gets shocked listening to the Deshmukhs' discussion. Abhishek tells Ankita to shut up. Arundathi says Isha is too young for all this and she needs to focus on her education and career. Arundathi suggests they all leave to go back home. She gets scared that Sahil might create a scene. Yash says Sahil is a coward and won't do anything. However, Arundathi says they should return home.

Later on, Ankita calls her mother and shares the Deshmukhs' chaos with her. She goes to tell her mother that she has told Anirudh the truth about Abhi and her marriage. Ankita says Anirudh will support her as he doesn't wish to lose his job. Arundathi comes there and asks Ankita if she has talked to Isha about Sahil. The latter says that she has not. Arundathi warns Ankita to stay away from Isha and brainwash her. Ankita tries to side with Sahil but Arundathi ignores her opinion.

Arundathi informs Ankita that the family will be leaving early morning. Ankita tells Arundathi to convince Abhi to stay with her but the latter refuses to do it. She says that she has to stop interfering in her kids' martial life. Arundathi suggests Ankita keep patience with Abhishek. Later on, Isha goes to talk to Sahil. The latter apologises to Isha. Isha forgives Sahil and expresses her feelings. She tells Sahil that she felt betrayed.

Sahil suggests they become friends. Isha agrees and they hug each other. Yash gets mad at Gauri for letting Isha go alone to meet Sahil. Gauri said she was honest and so she let her go. Gauri sides with Isha, while Yash says that the latter is impulsive. Gauri and Yash fight over Isha. Isha returns and tells Yash that she loves Sahil. She tells Yash that Sahil has changed and expects Yash to trust her. Yash believes Isha and tells her to inform the same to Arundathi.

Isha says she doesn't want to hide anything from anyone. The next day, Yash tells Arundathi that the lockdown has been lifted and they can travel back to Mumbai. Arundathi feels bad for Abhishek.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.