Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update For Mar 17: Will Abhi Disappoint Arundathi?

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 17 episode begins with Anirudh getting ready to visit Ankita's house. He tells Sanjana that Abhi is ready to get married to Ankita and so he is not going to waste any time in getting them engaged. Sanjana gets surprised listening to Anirudh and asks if Arundathi will also be there. Anirudh denies and says Arundathi doesn't know anything about it yet.

Sanjana schools Anirudh for hiding things from Arundathi. She says Arundathi is Abhi's mother and he should not take such a big decision without her consultation. Anirudh again warns Sanjana to stay out of it. The latter loses her calm and lashes out at Anirudh. She says he wants Abhi to get married to Ankita because Arundathi is opposing it.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for March 17

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Sanjana says Arundathi is stuck in Anirudh's mind. She also says the day Arundathi will leave Anirudh's mind, will be the day she will truly see how much he loves her. Anirudh makes fun of Sanjana. At the NGO, Arundathi gears up for her music performance.

Before starting, she asks Anagha if Abhi called. Anagha denies and Arundathi feels disappointed. She worries about Abhi but decides to support his decision. Back at Sanjana's house, Anirudh waits for Abhi but there is no sign of the latter. Arundathi starts singing and gets surprised seeing Abhi at the NGO.

Sahil calls Isha and asks if she was fine. Isha apologises to Sahil on behalf of Yash and asks him why Yash hates him. Sahil talks to Isha sweetly and plans to meet her again. Isha asks Sahil if he has multiple girls in his life. Sahil denies and flirts with Isha. At the same time, Yash comes there and snatches Isha's phone.

Listening to Yash's voice, Sahil hangs up the phone. Isha lashes out at Yash. Vishakha barges in and stops their fight. Isha storms out and Vishakha starts schooling Yash. Anirudh gets a call from Ankita's mother. Arundathi asks Abhi if his decision is final. He agrees and says he is taking this decision for his own good.