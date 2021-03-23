'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For March 22: Sahil Visits Samridhi Mansion

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 22 episode begins with Arundathi explaining to Abhi that it is necessary for him to take a stand for himself. She says if he stays naive and pushover, people will take advantage of him and force their decisions on him. Abhi tells Arundathi that he realised his mistake when Anirudh tried to force his decision.

Abhi says if he wouldn't have opposed Anirudh today, maybe his life would have spoiled. Arundathi suggests Abhi to call Anagha and talk to her about the scene. She also tells Abhi to talk to Kanchan. She schools him for lashing out at Kanchan and says she is getting old and doesn't relate with the new generation.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for Mar 22

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, the next day, Yash returns from work and Arundathi asks him about his recording. Further, Yash asks Arundathi if she was going to teach music at the NGO. Arundathi agrees and shares her experience touring the NGO and meeting the ladies.

Later on, Yash and Arundathi discuss Sahil and Yash says pretty harsh words about him. He says Sahil is not the right guy to hang out with and Isha fails to understand the same. At the same time, Sahil pays his visit to the Samridhi mansion. Yash gets furious seeing her but Arundathi stops him from creating any scene.

Arundathi invites Sahil inside and calls Isha downstairs. Arundathi and Kanchan start asking him questions and get shocked to learn about him. Kanchan asks him what his father does and Sahil says his father is in an alcohol selling business. Kanchan gets mad at Isha and asks her to go upstairs.

Arundathi bashes Sahil with questions and feels disappointed with listening to his answers. Isha tries to take Sahil's side but Arundathi schools her. Kanchan asks Sahil if he had some work with Isha. They lie that Isha wants his help in her studies. Arundathi schools Sahil and tells him not to meet Isha alone.

Sahil agrees and says whenever he wants to meet Isha, he will come home. After Sahil leaves, Arundathi, Yash and Kanchan worry about Isha. Later on, Arundathi recalls things that happened with Isha in past. Kanchan taunts Arundathi and says now it's her time to handle the kids' problems on her own.

(Image Credit: Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode)