'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Episode Written Update For May 31: Arundathi Returns From Hospital

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 31 episode begins with Sanjana telling Anirudh that she doesn't want to stay there anymore. She requests Anirudh they return to Mumbai. Anirudh tells Sanjana that if she wants to go she can but he needs to stay with his family. Sanjana tells Anirudh that they need to get married soon. She expresses her hate towards her family's behaviour. Anirudh promises Sanjana that they will get married once they return to Mumbai.

Later on, Aai and Aapa discuss Arundathi's health. Aai worries about her and waits for Ankita and Abhi to return with Arundathi. Aapa tells her to stay calm and avoid being vocal about her concerns. Isha gets a diya to light near the tulsi plant, however, it falls off from Isha's hand. Aai schools Isha for not being careful. Gauri prepares another diya. Later on, Aai shares that she misses Vimal. She says the latter has no idea about Arundathi's health.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 31

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita and Anirudh return from hospital. She says Arundathi and Abhi stopped on the way to buy medicines. Ankita tells the Deshmukhs that Arundathi has lumps in her uterus. She says they need to return soon to further investigate her case. Yash asks Ankita to explain everyone in a simpler manner. Ankita says there is nothing to worry about. She also tells everyone that Arundathi needs complete rest.

Finally, Arundathi returns home with Abhi. The Deshmukhs take a sigh of relief seeing Arundathi return home. Arundathi gets emotional when she sees everyone waiting for her in the front yard. Later that night, Kanchan schools Abhi for increasing Arundathi's stress. She asks him the reason behind Arundathi's health deterioration. Abhi says it is common for females. He says Arundathi might have confused the pain with a normal stomach ache.

Later on, Anirudh asks Abhi about the further plans. Abhi says Dr Vasudhara has started medicines for her and other tests will be done once they return to Mumbai. Anirudh suggests they take Arundathi to Ankita's hospital. However, Abhi says he wants to treat Arundathi in Dr Vasudhara's hospital only. Arundathi gets emotional when Aai comes to her room. Later on, Aai tells Ankita that she needs to start taking up the kitchen responsibility.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

