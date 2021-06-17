Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update June 16: Ankita Tries To Steal Anagha's Ring

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 16 episode begins with Ankita seeing Anagha's ring and getting furious. She tries to steal it but Abhi sees her hiding something. Abhi asks Ankita what is she hiding but the latter lies to him. Abhi forcefully grabs her hands and catches her stealing Anagha's ring. Abhi lashes out at Ankita. The latter says he needs to forget her and give away her things. Abhi tells Ankita that he cannot forget Anagha and would need more time.

Ankita taunts Abhi and says if he was going to behave like Anirudh. Abhi gets mad at Ankita and raises his voice at her. Arundathi comes running and asks them what happened. Ankita tells Arundathi that Abhi still wears Anagha's ring. Abhi makes it clear in front of everyone that he still misses Anagha and needs time to get over her. Abhi goes on to school Ankita for her immature behaviour. Arundathi worries about Ankita and Abhi's marriage.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 16, Wednesday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, later on, Anirudh worries about his family and Sanjana. He remembers the Deshmukhs' fights with Sanjana. Anirudh gets a call from Sanjana and the latter says Nikhil has got six stitches. She also says that Shekhar is going to stay with them as she needs to join the office. Anirudh asks Sanjana about herself and the latter says why does he miss her when she is not around and treats her as if she is unwanted when they are together.

Later on, Anirudh talks to Kanchan and suggests that they all go to the riverside. The latter agrees and plans a family dinner in the garden. Kanchan informs Arundathi about the dinner. Later on, Isha teases Gauri and tells her about the engagement ceremony discussion. Gauri tells Isha that she cannot imagine getting married and living in the house without Arundathi. Later on, Gauri asks Isha about Sahil and the latter says she is not in contact with him.

Kanchan waits for Aapa but Sada Bhau tells her that he is busy. Kanchan sends a message to Aapa. The Deshmukhs gear up for the family dinner in their garden.

