'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode Written Update Mar 18: Abhi Expresses His Feelings To Anagha

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 18 episode begins with Arundathi and Abhi talking about the latter's decision. Abhi explains to Arundathi that he wants a simple life and do things to his heart's content. Anagha and Abhi start talking about the NGO. Abhi asks Anagha if she was happy seeing him at the NGO.

Anagha expresses her happiness. Abhi tells Anagha that he did not go to Ankita's house because he didn't want to lose her. The latter gets surprised. Anagha asks Abhi if he is happy with his decision about Ankita and he agrees. Abhi goes on to express his feelings to Anagha. He says he is not romantic, but wants to go forward with her.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, listening to Abhi's words, Anagha gets baffled. Tears start rolling down her cheeks as Abhi opens his heart to her. Anagha finally expresses her concern to Abhi. She says her past was scary and so she still fears relationships. She also tells Abhi that she likes him and will think about his proposal.

Abhi and Anagha decide to take it slow. The former holds her hand and says no matter how much time she takes, he will never leave her hand. Arundathi smiles seeing Anagha and Abhi together. The next day, Aapa returns home from his trip and plans a prank on Kanchan. Yash calls her downstairs and says one of her classmates has come to meet her.

Aapa pulls a prank and surprises her. Later on, Aapa and Yash have breakfast together. Abhi also gets surprised seeing Aapa back home. Yash secretly tells Arundathi about Isha meeting Sahil. While everyone enjoys Aapa's stories, Anagha visits to drop Arundathi's bag. Anagha helps Kanchan with her leg pain.

Anagha tells everyone about their visit to the NGO. At the same time, Anirudh comes there and interrupts their conversation. He lashes out at Abhi. The latter tries to explain his side but Anirudh doesn't listen to anyone. He also tells Arundathi not to interfere between them. Anirudh blames Abhi and says now everyone is opposing him in the house.