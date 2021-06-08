'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' June 7 Written Update: Sanjana Questions Anirudh's Intentions

In the recent Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Anirudh confesses to Appa that he doesn't want to get married to Sanjana. While he tries to convince Appa to talk to Arundhati, Sanjana hears their conversation and that breaks her heart. She starts yelling at Anirudh and the entire family watches them fight in the compound of their house. Take a look at what happens in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 7 episode written update

The recent Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode begins with Arundhati asking Anirudh to not delay their divorce because of her bad health. Arundhati has been living with the pain of her husband cheating on her for several months now. She mentions that she cannot live with the woman he has an affair with under the same roof. Anirudh tries to convince her to not get a divorce soon but Arundhati denies and leaves.

Anirudh confesses to his father that he wants to live with Arundhati and won't be able to stay happy with Sanjana. He asks him to convince Arundhati to convince Sanjana's husband in return. So that she wouldn't get separated from her husband, and in turn, Anirudh gets to continue his married life with Arundhati. Appa disagrees with him and asks him to finalize the divorce at once. However, while the father-son duo discusses this, Sanjana and Arundhati overhear them.

Sanjana loses her mind and starts screaming at Anirudh. Hearing her scream, everyone in the family rushes to see what happened. She starts crying and asks him why he wasted 13 years of her life. She adds that she agrees with what Arundhati said. Arundhati had previously mentioned that Anirudh cheated on Arundhati to fulfil his sexual desires with Sanjana. Sanjana states that she deserves to be respected like any other woman. But even after getting disrespected by the entire family, she left everything and came to stay with the Deshmukh family.

Sanjana asks Arundhati to not fall for Anirudh's trick again. He was with Arundhati for his comfort while he dated Sanjana for his enjoyment. Ajji stops her and tells her not to be a problem between the two. However, Arundhati tells her that it's a matter of their marriage and nobody should interfere between the three. Arundhati agrees with Sanjana and assures her that she will definitely divorce Anirudh even if he doesn't want to get married to Sanjana.

Image: Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

