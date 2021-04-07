'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Update April 6: Anirudh Makes Appointment With Psychologist

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 6 episode begins with Anirudh sitting alone outside the house. He recalls Isha's words when she told him that he will get a new job. She reminisces the happy moments he had spent with the entire family. Further, he remembers Isha's request to him and starts crying.

Arundathi sees Anirudh crying alone and decides to talk to him. She sits next to him and tries to calm him down. Anirudh asks Arundathi that what would they have done if something bad had happened to Isha. He questions the latter that didn't Isha think about him. Anirudh opens his heartout to Arundathi.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Arundathi tells Anirudh that Isha wasn't thinking straight when she tried to kill herself. Anirudh asks the latter if he is a bad father. Arundathi denies it and motivates him to get himself together. She says in the case of Isha they all have been a little ignorant.

Anirudh and Arundathi discuss taking Isha to a psychologist. She explains to him that Isha has several things that she keeps inside her and she thinks anything that is going wrong in her life is because of their separation. Arundathi holds Anirudh's hand and tries to calm him down.

Later on, Isha holds Arundathi and Anirudh's hand and sleeps. Sanjana calls Anirudh and the latter says he doesn't know when he will return home. Sanjana gets insecure again and plans to get him back. Later on, Anirudh goes on the terrace and gets stunned thinking about the wrong step Isha had planned to take. He thinks about it and starts sobbing.

Aapa comes there to console Anirudh. The former keeps all his anger aside and schools Anirudh about parenting. Anirudh feels guilty and holds Aapa's legs, begging for forgiveness. Aapa tells him to think wisely before taking any decision regarding Isha. The next morning, Anirudh and Arundathi tell Aai, Aapa about taking Isha to a psychologist.

Abhi also suggests a good doctor and asks Anirudh to make an appointment soon. However, Aai opposes them. She tells Anirudh and Arundathi to cancel their divorce and get back together for Isha. Later on, Sahil calls Isha and Anirudh picks the phone and lashes out at him.

