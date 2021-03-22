'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Update For Mar 20: Anirudh To Fall In Another Trap By Ankita

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 20 episode begins with Isha getting ready to head out but Arundathi stops her and questions her. The latter schools Isha as she lies about meet Sahil. Arundathi asks Isha why she lied about meeting Gauri and went to meet Sahil. Since Isha has no answer, Arundathi tells her to stay back home.

She says Isha can call her friends home instead of going out. Arundathi also schools Isha for going outside every day. Isha gets mad at Arundathi and asks if she was forever going to keep her in the house. Arundathi says she is not forcing her but she will if Isha doesn't change. Isha asks for privacy and Arundathi says she will get privacy when she proves she deserves it.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for Mar 20

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita's mother tells her that Abhi denied marrying her. Ankita gets shocked and starts cribbing in front of her mother. Ankita's mother asks Ankita why she wants to marry Abhi. Ankita says he is a pushover, who always listens to her and handles her tantrums and mood swings.

Ankita's mother tells Ankita that she is not made for Abhi's family. Ankita says she will not stay at Deshmukh's house as Arundathi and Kanchan had insulted her. She says after getting married she will make Abhi move out. Ankita's mother says that Abhi's family has rejected their proposal. However, Ankita convinces her mother that she has a plan that will make Abhi change his decision.

Back at Sanjana's, Anirudh sits worrying about his future. Sanjana tries to console him but he lashes out at her. Anirudh says Arundathi has been controlling his kids. Sanjana tries to take Abhi's side but Anirudh tells her not to compare Abhi with him. While Sanjana tries to put some sense in Anirudh, the latter gets a call from Ankita's mother.

Ankita's mother tells Anirudh that his job is confirmed at their hospital. She tells him that Ankita specially asked them to hire Anirudh. The latter starts celebrating. Sanjana starts doubting Ankita's intentions and worries about Anirudh. Later on, Arundathi and Kanchan argue over patriarchy.