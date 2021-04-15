Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 14 - Arundathi Meets Shekhar

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 14 episode begins with Aai and Aapa walking in the garden. Arundathi comes there and gets shocked seeing the Tulsi plant all dried out. She screams and makes Aai & Aapa worry. However, Aapa tells Arundathi that this might have happened because of the harsh sun.

Arundathi thinks it is an evil eye. Aapa says she should not be thinking about such superstitions as she is a doctor's mother. Arundathi worries about Abhi. The latter comes out and says he needs to be at the hospital for an emergency case. Aapa tells Abhi to relax and focus on the case.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - Apr 14

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Yash tells Aapa that Abhi did not sleep last night because he was excited about his engagement. Aapa makes fun of Yash and Abhi. Abhi touches Arundathi's feet and explains his concern to her. Everyone wishes Abhi good luck with his big case.

At the hospital, things start getting serious. Abhi and Ankita are made to work together with the pregnancy case. Arundathi constantly worries about the Tulsi plant all dried out and prays to God for everyone's betterment. She gets a phone call from Shekhar. The latter asks her to meet him at Gauri's house.

Back at the hospital, Abhi tells Ankita about his engagement with Anagha. He suggests Ankita also settle down with someone, but the latter lashes out at him. Later on, Arundathi meets Shekhar. The latter tells Arundathi that Sanjana has agreed to transfer their house in his name.

He warns Arundathi about Sanjana's plan to come and stay at Samruddhi Mansion. Arundathi says she knows about it. She also tells Shekhar that she is going to move out after her divorce from Anirudh. Shekhar worries about Deshmukhs' future. Arundathi suggests he take the house from Sanjana for the betterment of Nikhil.

Gauri asks Arundathi how she is doing with Isha's disturbed mental health and tells her that Isha will be fine. Later on, Aapa tells Arundathi that the engagement can be done in the next three days. Aapa asks Abhi and Anirudh. Everyone agrees with the date and finally, Arundathi takes a breath of relief.