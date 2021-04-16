'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For Apr 15: Sahil Blackmails Isha

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 15 episode begins with Yash and Abhi eating breakfast together. The latter asks Arundathi for his tiffin and gets ready to leave for work. Isha tells Anirudh that she wants to go shopping for Abhi's engagement. Anirudh says she can shop all she wants but online.

Kanchan suggests Isha to wear a saree for the function. Yash and Abhi make fun of her and the Deshmukhs finally seem to have a family time together. Kanchan tells Isha to take a saree from Anagha's parents' shop. She also tells Vimal to do the same for Abhi's engagement.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - April 15

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aapa schools Kanchan for being demanding. He tells Anirudh that Kanchan agreed to Abhi and Anagha's wedding because the latter's parents' have a saree shop. Anirudh makes fun of Kanchan saying she love sarees more than she loves Aapa.

Abhi gets a call from the hospital and he tells Aapa that he can fix the engagement date whenever, as the operation will be held tomorrow. Isha and Yash decide to help Aapa with all the arrangements. Later on, Abhi shares his concern with Arundathi. He tells the latter that she gets scared when they talk about his engagement.

Abhi recalls the time when Ankita and he were about to get engaged. Arundathi tells him not to worry. Abhi leaves for work. Anirudh tells Aapa that he had saved money for everyone's wedding and wishes to help him. Aapa agrees to take money from Anirudh. Yash helps Isha and Gauri for selecting their outfits.

Yash and Isha get into an argument. Isha says she will try to avoid Anirudh and Arundathi's divorce. Yash says she is keeping unrealistic expectations. Isha gets mad and leaves. She tells Gauri to select an outfit for her. Gauri tells Yash to keep patience in Isha's case and let their parents handle it.

Sahil waits for Isha outside her house. He tries to fix things with Isha but the latter lashes out at him. Isha tells Sahil that if he is serious about her, he should come home and talk to her parents. Sahil denies it and says he doesn't want to get married. He tells Isha that she is not modern and fails to live a modern lifestyle.

Arundathi sees Sahil and Isha together. Sahil goes on to blackmail Isha. He says he will post his picture with Isha on social media if she refuses to spend time with him. Isha tries to grab his phone from his hand. Arundathi sees this and screams Isha's name. Yash and Gauri also come out.

Seeing Arundathi, Sahil tries to run away. Isha tries to stop him but he pushes and runs away. Yash tries to chase him but fails. Isha tells Arundathi that Sahil was blackmailing her. Isha shares her concern with Arundathi and the latter assures she will get everything back to normal.