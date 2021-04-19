Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 19 - Abhishek Gets Assaulted

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 19 episode begins with Abhishek gearing up for the operation. He asks the patient's family to sign the procedure form. Abhi explains to the patient's family that signing this form means the hospital is not liable for the patient's death or loss. The family members first refuse to sign the form but in order to save time, they sign it.

While signing the form, the patient's husband warns Abhi to save the baby boy's life no matter what. Abhi lashes out at the father and says they arrived late at the hospital and now are trying to warn the doctors. Abhi and the patient's father get into a heated argument.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Ankita barges in and tells Abhi that she will handle the family as he needs to start preparing for the operation. Ankita manages to convince the family to sign the papers. Later on, she tries to calm Abhi and tells him to focus on the operation. Abhi lashes out at Ankita as well. He says he is getting engaged and these people are adding more to his stress.

Back at the Samruddhi mansion, the Deshmukhs start preparing for Abhi & Anagha's engagement. Isha, Yash and Gauri rehearse their dance. Isha also teaches Aapa. Later on, Isha tells Anirudh to join their dance routine. At first, he refuses to but later on Isha convinces him. Kanchan makes Arundathi join them.

Kanchan roots for Anirudh and Arundathi as they dance together. Later on, Abhi calls Arundathi and informs her that he will be late as a patient has passed away. Arundathi starts worrying about Abhi. At the hospital, the condition becomes severe when the patient's family starts blaming the doctor for the patient's death.

Abhi tells his boss about the ruckus that the patient's family has been creating in the hospital. Worrying about Abhi, Arundathi gets all the bad flashbacks of her life. From Abhi's breakup with Ankita to her divorce with Anirudh & Isha's suicide attempt, Arundathi recalls all the flashbacks.

She goes to Yash and asks him to call Abhi. At the hospital, the patient's family starts hitting Abhi. Ankita calls Yash to save Abhi. Yash and Arundathi rush to the hospital. Abhi gets severely hurt during the fight.