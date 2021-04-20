Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 20: Shekhar Signs The Divorce Papers

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 20 episode begins with Dr Vasundhara sedating Abhishek. Arundathi comes to the medical room and tries to wake him up. The former tells Arundathi that Abhi is resting as she sedated him. Seeing Abhishek's condition, Arundathi starts crying. Dr Vasundhara apologises to Arundathi.

She tells Arundathi that Abhi was trying to save her and the hospital. Dr Vasundhara ensures Arundathi that there was no medical negligence in this case. She explains the entire scenario to Arundathi. She says Abhi and Ankita tried their best to save the woman's life but the family had already arrived late.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Arundathi tells the former not to apologise for anything. She blames the people that hurt Abhi and says they are stupid to hurt someone who saves people's lives. The doctor tells Arundathi that Abhi stood up against them to save her and Ankita.

Arundathi and Yash ask Dr Vasundhara about Ankita. However, no one has a clue about Ankita. Dr Vasundhara tells Arundathi that they can take Abhi back home and let her know when he gains consciousness. While Arundathi continuously cries seeing Abhishek's condition, Yash gets mad at Ankita for disappearing.

Back at home, the Deshmukhs start worrying about Abhishek. Arundathi and Yash return home with a wounded Abhishek. Anirudh makes him sit. Abhishek cries thinking about the dead patient. He says he wanted to save her life but it was too late. Anirudh tries to calm him down. Yash and Isha take him back to his bedroom.

After Abhi leaves, Anirudh loses his calm. He lashes out at the hospital staff and blames them for Abhi's condition. Arundathi tries to calm him. She tells him that Dr Vasundhara has lodged a complaint against the patient's family and they will have to wait for a day. Anirudh cries seeing the situation.

Shekhar visits Gauri's house to meet Sanjana. He gets the signed divorce papers. However, first, he tells Sanjana that he won't leave her. Shekhar goes on to tell Sanjana that he is divorcing her because Arundathi had put some sense in him. He says Arundathi's wise words made him sign the papers.

Shekhar opens his heart out to Sanjana. He bids his final goodbye to the latter. He praises her and says he still loves her and will always have feelings for her. He also gives her a piece of advice. He tells her to have all the happiness in this world but never hurt anyone else for it.

Seeing the signed divorce papers, tears roll down from Sanjana's eyes. Arundathi and Aapa talk about Abhi. Later on, Aapa sees Abhi & Dr Vasundhara's picture in the newspaper. The news claimed that Abhi killed the patient and her baby. Kanchan worries about Abhi's engagement with Anagha.