Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 22: Aapa Gets Injured

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 22 episode begins with Abhishek complaining about the patient's family to Arundathi. He tells her that the patient's family simply wanted to save their baby and not the mother. He gets furious at them for lodging a police complaint against him. Dr Vasudha visits Abhishek and tells him that they have also lodged a complaint against the patient's family.

Abhishek asks Vasudha what complaint has the hospital made against the family. The latter explains everything and tells him that they have proof of their innocence. Abhishek worries about his medical license and asks Vasudha if any of the doctors will lose their license. She tells him that first there will be an investigation and then the result will be declared.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - Apr 22

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Dr Vasudha shares her concern about Ankita to Abhishek. She tells him that Ankita has been missing since the incident. She urges Abhishek to talk to her as Ankita's statement was important for the case. Dr Vasudha tells Abhishek that Ankita's parents are also not receiving her calls. Abhi agrees to talk to Ankita.

Dr Vasudha asks him about his health. She asks him if he needs to do any tests or scanning for the injury. Abhishek says he is fine and tells her that he can't stop thinking about the chaos. Abhishek then asks her about the hospital. The latter says the hospital has been sealed for now. She tells Abhi to take care and leaves.

Later on, Arundathi and Isha talk about Abhishek in the front yard. Arundathi tells Isha to become strong as the outside world won't care about their emotions. Anirudh returns home from work. He tells Arundathi that he has spoken to Ankita's father regarding the case. Arundathi tells Anirudh that someone needs to request Ankita to speak in Abhi's favour at the police station.

Later on, Aapa returns home with an injury on his forehead. Anirudh, Arundathi and Isha get shocked and run to help him. Aapa says some boys hit him when he tried to defend Abhishek. Anirudh insists Aapa lodge a police complaint but the latter refuses to. Kanchan scolds Aapa for trying to school those boys.

Abhishek gets scared upon seeing Aapa and starts blaming himself for the accident. He starts worrying about the family. Kanchan also raises questions regarding the family's safety. Aapa tells Abhishek that it was not his fault and tries to calm him, requesting him to not worry about anything.