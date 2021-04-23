'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For Apr 23: Abhi Begs Ankita To Issue A Statement

In the Aai Kuthe Kaaye Karte April 23 episode, the entire family is stressed about the events that took place in Abhi’s hospital. Aapa ended up getting seriously injured as he defended his grandson. Furthermore, Abhi is dejected as Ankita refuses to make a statement in his favour. But Anirudh steps in to help his son in this difficult situation.

Arundhati revisits bad memories about Abhi’s situation

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 23 episode begins with Arundhati pacing anxiously in her room. She is still stressed about the events that have been taking place over the last few days. Yesterday, Aapa suffered some serious head injuries as his argument with a few boys got too heated. Arundhati starts thinking about how Abhi was accused of being a murderer by the patient’s family. Abhi’s injured face flashes in front of her eyes.

She sees how Abhi constantly repeated that he did not kill the patient’s baby. She then remembers how Ankita disappeared during this entire situation and how Vasudha madam was also unaware of her whereabouts. Vasudha even asks Abhi if he has been in touch with her. Arundhati also remembers reading Abhi and Ankita’s mother’s news in the newspaper. Arundhati is concerned about how Abhi’s career might end due to this situation.

Abhi anxiously calls Ankita

The entire situation has stressed Abhi out a lot. Just like his mother, Abhi is pacing around in his room. He finally decides to call Ankita. When Ankita picks up the phone, Abhi asks her why she has not been responding to Vasudha’s calls. Ankita casually ignores his agony. Abhi then yells at Ankita and tells her that she ran away from the hospital and how it was expected of her to be present in the hospital with the staff. He asks her how she could run away from the hospital when the situation got tough?

Ankita defends herself saying she did not run away since she was the one who called Yash. She also revealed that she waited in the hospital till Yash and Arundhati arrived. Ankita also adds that she is aware of the situation. Abhi then questions her why she is hiding away and not stepping in. Ankita once again defends herself saying that she is not involved in the matter.

Abhi requests Ankita to give a statement

Abhi and Ankita’s bickering on the call continues. With every passing minute, Abhi gets more stressed and feels helpless in the situation. He then tells Ankita to issue a statement in favour of him and the hospital. Abhi tells her that people are saying the doctors and hospital killed the woman. Ankita says that she does not want to get involved in the issue. She further adds that she does not want to jeopardize her parents’ and their hospital’s reputation.

Abhi tries to convince Ankita saying that a lot of people’s livelihood is dependent on this hospital. Hence thinking about them as well is important. He further continues and says that it is important to prove that we as doctors are innocent. Ankita mules over Abhi’s words but once again she declares that she will not issue a statement. Abhi gets angry over her statement and cuts the call.

Yash tries to calm Abhi; Arundhati and Kanchan start a stressful day

Yash tries to calm Abhi down as he gets hyper after talking to Ankita. Yash tries to reason with him. Yash tells him that if not Ankita, other people will step in to help him out. Abhi reiterates Ankita’s word about saving her family’s reputation. He also tells him how important it is for Ankita to make a statement in the hospital’s favour. On the other hand, Anirudh is also anxious about the entire situation. He revisits the entire incident and then reflects on some happy memories he has shared with his now battered son.

The next day, Kanchan comes back from a walk. Arundhati checks in with her and asks about Aapa. Kanchan reveals both of them could not sleep last night. Abhi enters the room and instructs Kanchan to not let him step out of the house since he is still a bit shaken from his fight with the local boys. Abhi soon reveals that he is going to the police station since Vasudha madam has spoken to the ACP about the incident. Abhi also reveals to them that Ankita has refused to issue a statement and hence he has to handle the situation on his own.

Image Credit: A still from Aai Kuthe Kaaye Karte