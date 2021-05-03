Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Apr 30: Gauri Criticises Sanjana's Behaviour

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 30 episode begins with Isha expressing her anger and rage against Sanjana. She blames the latter for spoiling the Deshmukhs' festive mood. Yash and Abhi try to calm Isha. Yash tells Isha that Sanjana does everything on purpose to piss them off. Isha gets mad at Sanjana and tells Abhi & Yash that they should also do something similar and piss her off.

Yash and Abhi make fun of Isha's angry expressions. Abhi tells Isha that they should not interfere in Anirudh and Sanjana's matter. He asks Isha to support Arundathi's decision instead of creating more ruckus. Yash backs up Abhi's statements. Abhi says they need to remember Arundathi's words of always being together and taking care of Aai and Aapa. Yash agrees with Abhishek.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Isha disagrees with Yash and Abhi. She says she won't let Arundthi leave the Samruddhi Mansion and leaves the room. Yash tells Abhi that Isha needs to understand, no matter how difficult it is for her to adapt. Later on, Sanjana shows her sarees to Gauri. She asks Gauri which saree should she wear at the wedding.

Gauri asks her whose wedding is she talking about to which Sanjana says her wedding with Anirudh. Gauri tells her to change the topic, however, Sanjana doesn't stop to show her excitement. She tells Gauri that she wants a grand wedding this time as her relationship with Anirudh is no more a secret. Gauri lashes out at Sanjana when the latter says they will live in the same house.

Gauri tells Sanjana that she and Yash will never stay with her and instead, they will shift with Arundathi. Gauri tells her that whatever dreams she is seeing are never going to be true. Sanjana shouts at Gauri and says she will make her dreams come true and she will go and stay in the Samruddhi Mansion. Later on, Kanchan convinces Anirudh that they all go to their native place.

She suggests they host Abhi's engagement at the native place. The Deshmukhs reach their native house. They plan how to adjust to the old small house. Anirudh tells Kanchan that she needs to stay happy as they all came to the village for her. Yash says he won't mind settling there. Isha suggests that all boys sleep in the garden.